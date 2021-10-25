Covid-19 Update

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, Oct. 21 and Monday, Oct. 25, there have been 381 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been five new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 12 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

25-Oct21-Oct
Aberdeen:23002288
Allenhurst:8280
Allentown:158158
Asbury Park:20652061
Atlantic Highlands:407406
Avon-by-the-Sea:218218
Belmar:626626
Bradley Beach:446444
Brielle:670666
Colts Neck:12261220
Deal:327324
Eatontown:19821976
Englishtown:318316
Fair Haven:616612
Farmingdale:204203
Freehold Borough:18801877
Freehold Township:46634655
Hazlet:25302515
Highlands:414414
Holmdel:19321927
Howell:72627226
Interlaken:9898
Keansburg:14721451
Keyport:813807
Lake Como:211209
Little Silver:723716
Loch Arbour:3231
Long Branch:48364821
Manalapan:52315203
Manasquan:704704
Marlboro:43994366
Matawan:13071300
Middletown:78267778
Millstone Township:12001189
Monmouth Beach:386387
Neptune City:610607
Neptune Township:42114210
Ocean:38003776
Oceanport:769767
Red Bank:19211920
Roosevelt:6161
Rumson:858858
Sea Bright:161160
Sea Girt:213214
Shrewsbury Borough:609607
Shrewsbury Township:126125
Spring Lake:280280
Spring Lake Heights:447447
Tinton Falls:21932177
Union Beach:735733
Upper Freehold:718713
Wall:31923183
West Long Branch:13161313
Unknown:00

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Allan Dean

