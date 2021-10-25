FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, Oct. 21 and Monday, Oct. 25, there have been 381 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been five new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 12 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:





25-Oct 21-Oct Aberdeen: 2300 2288 Allenhurst: 82 80 Allentown: 158 158 Asbury Park: 2065 2061 Atlantic Highlands: 407 406 Avon-by-the-Sea: 218 218 Belmar: 626 626 Bradley Beach: 446 444 Brielle: 670 666 Colts Neck: 1226 1220 Deal: 327 324 Eatontown: 1982 1976 Englishtown: 318 316 Fair Haven: 616 612 Farmingdale: 204 203 Freehold Borough: 1880 1877 Freehold Township: 4663 4655 Hazlet: 2530 2515 Highlands: 414 414 Holmdel: 1932 1927 Howell: 7262 7226 Interlaken: 98 98 Keansburg: 1472 1451 Keyport: 813 807 Lake Como: 211 209 Little Silver: 723 716 Loch Arbour: 32 31 Long Branch: 4836 4821 Manalapan: 5231 5203 Manasquan: 704 704 Marlboro: 4399 4366 Matawan: 1307 1300 Middletown: 7826 7778 Millstone Township: 1200 1189 Monmouth Beach: 386 387 Neptune City: 610 607 Neptune Township: 4211 4210 Ocean: 3800 3776 Oceanport: 769 767 Red Bank: 1921 1920 Roosevelt: 61 61 Rumson: 858 858 Sea Bright: 161 160 Sea Girt: 213 214 Shrewsbury Borough: 609 607 Shrewsbury Township: 126 125 Spring Lake: 280 280 Spring Lake Heights: 447 447 Tinton Falls: 2193 2177 Union Beach: 735 733 Upper Freehold: 718 713 Wall: 3192 3183 West Long Branch: 1316 1313 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.