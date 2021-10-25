Artist Gary Groves will be featured in the windows of the Art Alliance of Monmouth County during the month of November. Groves has a minimalist’s approaching to painting using surface, color, shapes, symbols, and geometry to express the mysteries of the natural world, it’s environment, and science and physics. In his work Groves strives to share his fascination with the mysteries of the universe and explore the foundations that science and history can teach us about the nature of our world.

The main gallery space at Art Alliance features work by Art Alliance members on the themes Four of a Kind and Open.

An Artists’ Reception will be held November 6th, from six to eight in the evening. The exhibition is on view November 6 through November 29th, Tuesday – Friday, 12-4 PM, Saturday 12 – 8PM. Free of charge. Art Alliance of Monmouth County, 33 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ.

For more information, visit the website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during operating hours, (732) 842-9403.

Founded in 1978, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County is dedicated to promoting the advancement of the visual arts and providing exhibition, studio, and classroom space to local artists. New members are always welcome.

Membership in the Art Alliance is open to visual artists at any skill level and to art lovers. Membership fee is $40 per year, $25 for students with id. Benefits of membership include reduced entry fee for all exhibits ($5 per piece for up to 3 pieces for members; $10 per piece for non-members); affordable studio space; diverse classes and workshops; networking opportunities; the possibility of mounting an independent exhibit during the summer. In addition, the Art Alliance maintains a website, a bi-monthly newsletter, and a Facebook page.

Programming at the Art Alliance is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the arts.