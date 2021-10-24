Holmdel, New Jersey– The Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund will hold its 15h Annual “Run with Dennis” 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at PNC Arts Center in Holmdel.

“We are excited for ‘Run with Dennis’ to return to the Jersey Shore with an in-person event, complete with a full ceremony to honor our veterans and the brave men and women who serve our country. Last year, we held a Virtual Run, with participants running wherever they could during the pandemic. We adapted as necessary with a small ceremony from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and livestreamed it on our social platforms. This year, we are really looking forward to the excitement that a large crowd brings and seeing our enthusiastic supporters face-to-face,” said Marion Zilinski, Co-Founder and Board Member, the Zilinski Memorial Fund.

“We should also mention that this course is rigorous. The incline up the hills is a reminder of the challenges and sacrifices faced by our veterans and soldiers,” added Dennis Zilinski, Co-Founder and Board Member, the Zilinski Memorial Fund.

The Zilinski’s son, Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II, was killed in action in Iraq by a roadside bomb in 2005. The Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund was created and founded a year later in Dennis’ honor. Twenty-three-year-old Lt. Zilinski was a Middletown, New Jersey resident, a Christian Brothers Academy (Lincroft, New Jersey) alumnus, a distinguished West Point graduate, a member of the 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division. Since his untimely death, family and friends have united with the Memorial Fund to provide support to improve the morale and welfare of members of the United States Armed Forces and their families.

To sign up for the Run/Walk, go to www.runwithdennis.org or register the day of the event beginning at 7:45 am. Adults are $35 and participants 18 and under are $20. All funds raised at this event will be used to support our wounded warriors and our soldiers serving overseas. The following is the timeline for the day’s events:

• 8:50 am: A ceremony and tribute to Dennis and our active-duty soldiers and veterans.

• 9:30 am: Last minute registrations and stretching for the challenge.

• 10 am: The gun goes off to start the run.

• 10:10 am: The gun goes off to start the walk.

• 11 am: Awards at the Post-Run Reception.

Supporters can also “Run with Dennis” from any location. Those who cannot make it to Holmdel, New Jersey, but still want to run in Dennis’ honor can join us via our World Tour Run. Details are also on our website at www.runwithdennis.org.

More About the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund

One of the main accomplishments of The Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund is sponsoring service dogs for disabled American veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). To date, the Memorial Fund has sponsored more than 100 service dogs.

Additionally, the Memorial Fund provides scholarships to students at Lt. Zilinski’s alma mater, Christian Brothers Academy. By providing these scholarships, the Memorial Fund invests in the future of high school students who embody the leadership qualities and community spirit of Lt. Zilinski.

To help us raise awareness about all the good we do, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Parler, Instagram, and YouTube. Donations may be sent to: Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 124, Adelphia, NJ 07710 or made online at runwithdennis.org.