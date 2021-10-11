Stone Church Players (aka SCP) is “delighted” to present Little Women, The Musical opening this Friday, October 15th and running for one weekend only with performances at 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday evenings and 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. This marks the second production from SCP since the pandemic following June’s successful Much Ado About Nothing performed outside on the campus of the All Saints’ Memorial Church in Atlantic Highlands. ‘Little Women’, however, will be performed inside the historic church, making it the first production since December 2019 to do so. Helmed by Artistic Director Michael McClellan of Long Branch and Lead Board Member Christine Jay of Freehold, the crew also includes Kara Leigh of Toms River as Music Director and Stephanie Schoppe of Brick as Stage Manager.

In this musical based on the classic novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, taking place during and after the Civil War, we follow Jo March and her sisters Meg, Beth, and Amy as they grow up, find love, and find themselves. First performed on Broadway in 2005 and led by the incomparable Sutton Foster, the musical is known for its stunning score and memorable songs such as “Astonishing,” “Take a Chance on Me,” and “Days of Plenty”.

Lindsay Abbot of Rumson leads the cast as the fiery Jo March, the second oldest of the four March sisters, who entertains her sisters with blood and guts stories and dreams of one day becoming a published writer. Mrs Abbot has been performing at various community theaters for the past five years and was most recently seen as C in Monmouth Players’ February 2020 production of Three Tall Women. Joining her are Catilin Martin of Highlands as Meg March, eldest sister and “most romantic”, Felicia Russell of River Plaza as Beth March, sweetest soul and musical talent, and Tori Dillon of Marboro as Amy March, youngest sister and a “perfect lady”. Ms Martin was last seen as the Narrator in SCP’s 2018 production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. She holds a BFA in Musical Theater from AMDA. Ms. Russell is a college student and aspiring playwright whose accomplishments include a Broadwayworld.com nomination for her performance as Alice in You Can’t Take it With You at Holmdel Theater Company. And Ms. Dillon is an acting major in the prestigious FPAC program at Howell High School.

Gavin Kenny of Atlantic Highlands plays the role of Professor Bhaer, a “simple acquaintance” of Jo March. Dr. Kenny is an accomplished actor, having performed professionally for many years in musicals and plays throughout the country. He earned his BFA in Musical Theater from the University of Michigan and his Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from Rutgers University. Marcy Zieve of Howell plays Marmee March, the matriarch of the March family. Ms. Zieve is no stranger to community theater in Monmouth County and Little Women marks her return to the SCP stage after a five-year hiatus. Willie Naess of Brick is Laurie Laurence, best friend to Jo and the March sisters. Mr. Naess earned his BA in Theatre from Muhlenburg College and was last seen in this summer’s production of Godspell at the Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan.

Rounding out the cast are Vincent DeMeo of Sewell as Mr John Brooke, Lizzy Stefanic of Ocean Grove as Aunt March/Mrs. Kirk, and Darren DeAngelo of Keansburg as Mr Laurence. Mr DeMeo is a student at Ramapo College and a prolific performer, having appeared in over 25 productions. This will be Ms Stefanic’s second production with SCP as she was last seen as Margaret in Much Ado About Nothing. While Mr DeAngelo is making his SCP debut, he is a veteran of the stage and his booming voice has been heard at many local theater venues.

Running time: 2 hours, 30 minutes. There will be one fifteen minute intermission. Restrooms are available in the Parish House and refreshments will be available for purchase on the patio outside the church. Seating is first come, first served. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at scp.booktix.com (includes a small service fee) or reserved by calling us at 732-226-6131 and leaving a message. Limited tickets will be available for purchase at the door (cash only). Please note, masks are required at all times when inside the church. For more information visit our website, stonechurchplayers.org.