Business owners know that one of the important keys to success is having the perfect location. Finding the right property to suit their unique needs requires the services of an expert who is knowledgeable in all aspects of the commercial real estate market. Resources Real Estate, Monmouth County NJ’s premier independent brokerage, is a leader in commercial real estate, with award-winning agents who are specially trained and in-house certified to work with businesses of every size, representing a range of industries.

Resources Real Estate’s Commercial Division stands alone among other area agencies, boasting an unparalleled commercial real estate agent certification program that can be found nowhere else. Currently, nearly 30 agents have completed the intensive seven-week course that is conducted in-house at the Resources corporate center in Shrewsbury, NJ. These Resources experts are trained in every facet of commercial real estate, from the detailed terminology and industry standards to market awareness and how to accurately determine commercial property values. Through the establishment of key relationships and ongoing professional training, the Resources commercial real estate agent certification program has raised the bar for every type of commercial real estate transaction.

Resources Real Estate Commercial Division Manager JoAnn Davenport explains, “We are proud to offer our clients a genuine, small-town feel and personalized service with the highest level of expertise. Resources commercial agents are trained in all aspects of the commercial market, with some specializing in particular niches, such as restaurants, retail venues, warehouses, corporate offices, multi-family buildings, and more. Our clients range from small businesses to large companies, with properties from major regional properties to local office spaces.”

The intricacies of commercial real estate, she notes, always require a specific skill set and level of knowledge, and the COVID pandemic has presented new challenges throughout the real estate industry. Thanks to the commercial real estate certification program that was already established, Resources agents are particularly well-suited to partner immediately with business owners who are looking to buy, sell, lease, expand, downsize, invest, or relocate in the current market.

“We’ve had commercial properties that were listed for four years elsewhere that we got under contract in two weeks,” Davenport says. “Even as some of the commercial market shut down, we were able to assist landlords with renegotiation of their leases and help investors take advantage of lower interest rates. Businesses are looking for more office space in new areas to establish satellite locations. Multi-family properties are very busy. Commercial business owners are resilient, and I believe that through crisis comes opportunity. The market is constantly changing and we’re there to help.”

When it comes to commercial real estate, Resources Real Estate means business. And with clients located not only in New Jersey but throughout the United States and abroad, Resources commercial real estate agents are dedicated to successfully guiding each of them through their property transactions. To learn more, contact Resources Real Estate at (732) 212-0440 or [email protected] and ask to speak with one of their commercial real estate specialists.