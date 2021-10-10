SHREWSBURY, NJ – Monmouth County’s Premier Art Gallery Juried Exhibit features 99 works in painting, photography and sculpture selected from over 200 submissions by Guild of Creative Art Members and Non-Members. The judges were Mary Jean Canziani and Geanna Merola.The Award Winner’s works will be on display live in the Guild’s main gallery until October 27th.

The winners are:

“Golden Daze” by Joel Zimmerman of Marlboro: Best in Painting;

“China #1” by Barbara Withers of Red Bank: Best in Photography

“Hummingbird” by Patricia Meko of Belford: Best in Sculpture

“Aerial #2 Sand Dunes in the Fog” by Marilyn Baldi of Tinton Falls : Bill Machinsky Memorial Award for Landscape Photography

“Dog next door” by Debora Bruno of Atlantic Highlands: Joanna Manusov Memorial Award for Canine Photography;

“Daisies” by Rosanne Cerbo of Tuxedo Park: Frank Colaguori Memorial Award for Realism in Painting and 2 Bronze Achievement Awards for “Closed for the Season” and “Waiting in the Wings”;

“Pyramid” by Gary Groves of Atlantic Highlands: Fred N. Biello Memorial Award for Abstract Painting;

“Underwater 2” by Amy Lepping of Oakhurst: Sara Stern Memorial Award for Artistic Innovation in Painting

“The Flow” by Julia Lipovetskiy of Holmdel: Barbara Shieldkret Memorial Award for Mixed Media;

“Monet’s Gone Gray” by Christopher MacKinnon of Monroe Township: Friedlander Award for Abstract;

“Kate in Brooklyn Light” Pam Malone of Leonia: David MacNeill Memorial Award for Wit & Whimsy;

“Self Determination” by Karen Martin of Freehold Township: Mitchell Award for Acrylic;

“Magnolia Blossom” by Michael Menendez of Freehold: Bronze Achievement Award;

“Wake Up Snoopy” by Valerie Morone of Brick: Bronze Achievement Award;

“A Force for Good” by Ellen Orrego of Red Bank: Caivano Memorial Award for Oil;

“Eat Well” by Mary Polese of Red Bank: Bronze Achievement Award;

“Watching and Waiting” by Larry Ross of Matawan Bronze Achievement Award;

“Self-Reflection” by Ellen Rubinstein of Holmdel: Bronze Achievement Award;

“Swiss Guard, Vatican City, Rome” by Michael Scherfen of Atlantic Highlands: Caivano Memorial Award for Watercolor;

“Mystic Milky Way” by Jeanne Schneider of Red Bank: Bronze Achievement Award;

“Four Doors” by Adrienne Scoppettuolo of Farmingdale: Lorraine Ravner Memorial Award for Artistic Photography;

“New Normal” by Jackie St. Angel of Middletown: Bronze Achievement Award;

“Kieran Rocks” by Lori Weisenfeld of Rumson: Pastellist Salon of New Jersey Award in memory of Marge Levine, and a Bronze Achievement Award for “Selma”.

Hours are Tuesdays through Friday 11:30 am – 3:30 pm and Saturdays 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. Please call before visiting (732-741-1441). Visit guildofcreativeart.org to view the show, in addition to the Art Galleries 2020 and 2021 Online Exhibits.