



BRIGANTINE, NJ – If you have received an email from [email protected] with a link asking for help, please delete and disregard the email. It appears that the Marine Mammal Stranding Center verizon email account was hacked, and we are currently working on fixing the issue.

Moving forward, we will be getting rid of the old email ([email protected]). So please delete and disregard any emails from that address. We will now be using a new email ([email protected]). Any further questions, comments, concerns, or inquiries can be sent to this email address.

If you need to contact us urgently, please call our hotline at 609-266-0538.

We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused. Any questions or concerns please feel free to reach out.

Thank you for understanding!

The MMSC Staff

