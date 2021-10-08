One man’s comic journey through – A heart attack, an obsession with Cher, and a trip to a concentration camp. So yes, it’s a comedy!

LONG BRANCH, NJ – New Jersey Repertory Company, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch is proud to present “What Doesn’t Kill You” written by and starring James Hindman. Presented live in our newly updated theater space, this witty, contemporary comedy, follows the true story of one man’s journey through a heart attack, an obsession with Cher, and a trip to a concentration camp. Performances are October 28th through November 21, Thursdays & Fridays 8pm; Saturdays 3pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling NJ Rep at 732-229-3166 or from our website www.njrep.org. Please be advised, in order to maintain a safe space for our audience and our staff, we ask that all patrons provide proof of vaccination, and masks must be worn.



The production team for “What Doesn’t Kill You” includes: SuzAnne Barabas (Director), Rose Riccardi (Production Stage Manager), Patricia E. Doherty (Costume Design), Nick Simone (Sound Design), Jessica Parks (Scenic Design), Jill Nagle (Lighting Design), Rachael Malloy (Assistant Stage Manager), Janey Huber (Assistant Lighting Design/Assistant Director), James Lockhart (Master Electrician), Brian Snyder (Technical Director).

What Doesn’t Kill You at NJ Rep

New Jersey Repertory Company: 179 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740

Performance Schedule October 28th – November 21st, 2021

Thursdays 8:00pm, Fridays 8:00pm, Saturday 3:00pm & 8:00pm, Sundays 2:00pm

Ticket Price: $40.00

Call 732-229-3166 for reservations

For more information about New Jersey Repertory Company, visit www.njrep.org.

About James Hindman

James Hindman stars in What Doesn’t Kill You

James is an award-winning playwright and actor. As a writer, James’ NYC credits include: Popcorn Falls directed by two-time Tony Award Winner Christian Borle (Chosen ‘Top Twenty Theatrical Moments of 2018’, pub. Samuel French), Pete ‘N’ Keely (Outer Critics Award nomination, two Drama Desk nominations), The Audience (Drama Desk nomination), Being Audrey (Transport Group, NEA Grant recipient), A Christmas Survival Guide, The Gorges Motel (NYFringe Festival 2016, Pub. Dramatist Play Service) and One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall (NYFringe Festival 2018) . Recent work: The Pin-Up Girls, Casa Manana Theatre, Pete ‘N’ Keely, Birdland Theatre, NYC.



His other work includes Multiple Family Dwelling (NJ Rep, Chosen ‘Top 10 New Jersey Productions of 2017’), The Bikinis (Long Wharf, Goodspeed Musicals), The Drama Department (Terrence McNally Award finalist), Heaven Help Us (Denver Center, Carbonell Award nom.) Many of his short plays and monologues have been published in anthologies. James was a guest artist at The Last Frontier Theatre Conference and has taught playwriting at The Barrow Group in NYC and at The Art Workshop International in Assisi, Italy.



As a performer, Film: The Report, Oceans 8, Things Heard and Seen, Henry’s Crime. TV: Godfather of Harlem, Marvel’s Iron Fist, The Americans, recurring role on Steven Spielberg’s Public Morals, Madam Secretary, Forever, Believe, Person of Interest, Hostages, House Of Cards, The Sopranos, Law and Order, SVU, CI, Rescue Me and The Blacklist. B’way and tours: Mary Poppins, The Scarlet Pimpernel, 1776, City Of Angels, A Grand Night For Singing, Once Upon A Mattress, Falsettos, Dancing At Lughnasa, as well as many Off Broadway shows.



James’s musical, Pin-Up Girls, is also planned for a future production at NJ Rep. Watch for it!