Wendy Lynne Glester , 52 of Atlantic Highlands passed away on October 4th at her home in Atlantic Highlands. Wendy was born in Red Bank to William J Glester and Karen Knochel Glester on September 15, 1969. She attended HS at Henry Hudson Regional and graduated in 1987. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Glassboro State College in 1991 and earned her Masters Degree from Glassboro in 1992.

Wendy worked as a Teacher for 29 years. The first 13 years at Middlesex County VO Tech School in New Brunswick and the last 14 years at Henry Hudson Regional in Highlands NJ. She was named Teacher of the Year at both schools. Her passion was as a teacher and it was always about the kids. She coached Field Hockey and was an advisor for Skills USA at Henry Hudson.

She enjoyed traveling, both in the U.S. and throughout the world– 4 continents and 16 countries as well as gardening, reading, puzzles, board games and cards.

Wendy was a Member of NJEA, Henry Hudson PTO, taught CCD at St Agnes and was a patron of St. Joseph’s Indian School in South Dakota.

She is survived by her Mother, Karen Knochel Glester of South Palm Beach, Fla., her brother William J Glester and his wife Alice, niece Hailey Glester, nephews Noah and Gaven Glester and great nephew Ezekiel Fee, all of Hampstead N.C. She was preceded in death by her father William J Glester Jr., and her Grandparents Henry and Florence Knochel and William and Betty Jo Glester.

A Memorial gathering of friends and family will take place on Sunday October 10th from 12 to 2pm at Posten McGinley Funeral Home 59 E Lincoln Avenue Atlantic Highland NJ 07716

A Funeral Mass will be conducted on Monday at 1230pm at St Agnes RC Church in Atlantic Highlands. Fr. Jarlith Quinn Officiating.

In Lieu of Flowers, please make donations to Wendy Glester Memorial Scholarship by sending checks to:

Henry Hudson Regional School

c/o HHREA

1 Grand Tour

Highlands, NJ, 07732

The family would also like to extend their gratitude to Visiting Nurses Association Home Care for their compassionate care of Wendy and their support and kindness to her family.