Middletown & Holmdel, N.J. – The Middletown Lions Club is hosting The Last Hurrah Halloween Hullabaloo Auto & Motorcycle Show on Saturday, October 30 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 2105 Route 35 North, Holmdel, N.J. The rain date is Saturday, November 6.

The show is a charitable event which benefits Lions vision, hearing and health initiatives including free vision screenings for children throughout Monmouth County, pediatric cancer support, free eye exams & eyeglasses for those with financial need, food insecurity programs at local food pantries, and the free hearing aid program. All years, makes, models and classes of autos and motorcycles are welcome. Live music will be provided by Walter Cooper of Soundz Unlimited. This is a judged show with trophies, including awards for the best Halloween themed car & motorcycle.

The entrance fee for cars and motorcycles is $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the event. Registration forms are available by contacting Show Organizer

Lori Anne Oliwa by email at [email protected] or by calling her at 732-757-7443. While the event is free for spectators, goodwill donations are encouraged and will be applied directly to charitable programs. Business sponsorships & vendor opportunities are also available. For information on the Middletown Lions Club, visit www.mlions.org. To send a donation to the club, make checks payable to The Middletown Lions Club, indicate October Fundraiser in the memo, and send to P.O. Box 75, Middletown, N.J. 07748.