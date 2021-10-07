LINCROFT – Looking to get into the spirit of the season? Head over to Thompson Park Day! Held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, this event is brimming with seasonal fun. Activities for the day include pumpkin painting, canoeing, the Park System’s climbing wall, wagon rides, kids’ races, entertainment, nature activities, and more. Some activities are free and others require a fee and/or tickets.

Highlights of the day include the Scarecrow Contest and the Spooktacular Jack O’Lantern Contest. Held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., the Scarecrow Contest provides a frame and stuffing, and competitors bring decorations. Entries are $8 in advance or $10 day of event. The Spooktacular Jack O’Lantern Contest is from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The cost is $8 in advance or $10 day of event. Cost is per family, per pumpkin; pre-registration is available and guarantees a pumpkin. Details for these contests are available online at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com.

Thompson Park Day also offers numerous volunteering opportunities for ages 14 and older. Those interested should contact Park System Coordinator of Volunteers Tracy Shiffman at [email protected]

To learn more about Thompson Park Day or other Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.