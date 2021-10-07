RED BANK, NJ – Stephy’s Place: A Support Center For Grief and Loss recently hosted its 4th annual “Mourning Walk” at Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park in Long Branch, NJ. Hundreds of participants walked to Pier Village and back, in remembrance of their deceased, loved ones. The event signified the walkers’ intention to remember their deceased loved one and continue living with loss. Like the mourning process itself, the Walk is a uniquely, personal experience. Prior to the 3 mile walk was a short meditation and butterfly release.

Since 2015 Stephy’s Place, located at 210 West Front Street, Red Bank, NJ, has provided (at no charge) support services to anyone enduring grief and loss. All the funds raised by the Mourning Walk will be used to grow and maintain the grief support services that Stephy’s Place provides to hundreds of people.

Stephy’s Place Mourning Walk Group photo

Stephy’s Place, a non-profit 501(C)3 charitable organization that relies on the generosity of others,provides support groups that are all loss-specific: spouse, child, parent, sibling, addiction, suicide, divorce, and Covid-19. For more information about Stephy’s Place, or to make a tax deductible donation, please visit:www.stephysplace.org or call 732-614-1142.