FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 7, there have been 351 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been four new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 12 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Oct. 12 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:





7-Oct 4-Oct Aberdeen: 2241 2229 Allenhurst: 78 77 Allentown: 158 157 Asbury Park: 2012 2007 Atlantic Highlands: 398 398 Avon-by-the-Sea: 216 216 Belmar: 623 623 Bradley Beach: 431 431 Brielle: 661 660 Colts Neck: 1190 1181 Deal: 319 315 Eatontown: 1935 1925 Englishtown: 315 310 Fair Haven: 593 585 Farmingdale: 201 200 Freehold Borough: 1863 1854 Freehold Township: 4564 4546 Hazlet: 2470 2465 Highlands: 408 407 Holmdel: 1900 1890 Howell: 7060 7021 Interlaken: 95 95 Keansburg: 1410 1400 Keyport: 796 793 Lake Como: 206 206 Little Silver: 700 696 Loch Arbour: 30 28 Long Branch: 4772 4756 Manalapan: 5105 5083 Manasquan: 692 687 Marlboro: 4288 4273 Matawan: 1287 1283 Middletown: 7646 7609 Millstone Township: 1153 1145 Monmouth Beach: 376 375 Neptune City: 594 594 Neptune Township: 4135 4122 Ocean: 3722 3714 Oceanport: 759 758 Red Bank: 1902 1900 Roosevelt: 58 58 Rumson: 831 821 Sea Bright: 156 156 Sea Girt: 213 213 Shrewsbury Borough: 594 588 Shrewsbury Township: 124 124 Spring Lake: 276 276 Spring Lake Heights: 442 442 Tinton Falls: 2133 2126 Union Beach: 722 718 Upper Freehold: 697 687 Wall: 3129 3118 West Long Branch: 1304 1303 Unknown: 4 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.