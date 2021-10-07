Covid-19 Update

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 7, there have been 351 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been four new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 12 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Oct. 12 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

7-Oct4-Oct
Aberdeen:22412229
Allenhurst:7877
Allentown:158157
Asbury Park:20122007
Atlantic Highlands:398398
Avon-by-the-Sea:216216
Belmar:623623
Bradley Beach:431431
Brielle:661660
Colts Neck:11901181
Deal:319315
Eatontown:19351925
Englishtown:315310
Fair Haven:593585
Farmingdale:201200
Freehold Borough:18631854
Freehold Township:45644546
Hazlet:24702465
Highlands:408407
Holmdel:19001890
Howell:70607021
Interlaken:9595
Keansburg:14101400
Keyport:796793
Lake Como:206206
Little Silver:700696
Loch Arbour:3028
Long Branch:47724756
Manalapan:51055083
Manasquan:692687
Marlboro:42884273
Matawan:12871283
Middletown:76467609
Millstone Township:11531145
Monmouth Beach:376375
Neptune City:594594
Neptune Township:41354122
Ocean:37223714
Oceanport:759758
Red Bank:19021900
Roosevelt:5858
Rumson:831821
Sea Bright:156156
Sea Girt:213213
Shrewsbury Borough:594588
Shrewsbury Township:124124
Spring Lake:276276
Spring Lake Heights:442442
Tinton Falls:21332126
Union Beach:722718
Upper Freehold:697687
Wall:31293118
West Long Branch:13041303
Unknown:40

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

