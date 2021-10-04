I wrote my first column for The Atlantic Highlands Herald in September, 2008. Today, October 4, 2021, I write my last. It’s time for this armchair critic to move on, but before I do, I’d like to say a few words.

First, thank you to Allan Dean, the editor of The Atlantic Highlands Herald, for allowing me the privilege of writing a weekly column for his fine publication and for letting me say whatever I felt the need to say therein. It has been a true pleasure.

To the Atlantic Highlands Herald readers, thank you for “tuning in.” Back in 2008, when I first began this endeavor, my then teenage sons advised against it. In their combined opinion, nobody would care what I had to say. Perhaps my sons were right, perhaps they weren’t, but you took the time to read my words, and for that I am grateful. To the readers who contacted me in response to a particular column, whether in support of my opinion or in opposition, thank you. All writers welcome encouragement; any compliments you bestowed upon me were greatly appreciated. So, too, were your critiques. My opinions have not always been in line with readers’ thoughts, but I assure you if you challenged me, I read and considered your words with care.

I move on now to focus more on my painting (not very good!), my writing (shameless self-promotion: my books are available on Amazon), my family, and upon myself. Life, as you know, is a journey, and I will go where the good Lord takes me.

And with that, I bid you goodbye. As they say, all good things come to an end. For me, The Armchair Critic column has been a very good thing, and this is where it ends.

Thank you and God bless and keep you.



[Editor’s Note:] It is with sadness that we say goodbye to Anne. We wish her the very best with all her future endeavors. For 13 years, she has shared her thoughts on politics, spirituality, family and life around us. She will be missed. One area that rarely gets mentioned is her magnificent collection of books on Amazon. I encourage you to explore her books and marvel at her vast knowledge of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and delight in her children’s book. Thank you, Anne, for all your contributions to the Herald.

