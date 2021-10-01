RED BANK, NJ – It’s never too early to start talking turkey this time of year. And Lunch Break families certainly would benefit from a holiday turkey and all the trimmings to make their season bright.

For those who would like to sponsor a family’s holiday meal, Lunch Break will be accepting donations beginning Wednesday, Oct. 6th at the resource center’s headquarters, 121 Drs James Parker Blvd.

Why not make it a neighborhood, school or business challenge?

Holiday meal trimmings, packaged in reusable tote bags, are requested: boxed stuffing mix; instant mashed potatoes; turkey gravy; canned yams, green beans and corn; canned cranberry sauce; boxed muffin, and jello mixes; and cake mixes and icing. Frozen turkeys only please.

Deliveries will be accepted from 9:30-noon on the following dates: Oct. 6, 9, 13, 16, 21 and 27; Nov. 1, 3, 9, 12, 15, 20 and 22.

Please contact Robbie Thornton at [email protected] to arrange delivery date and time. Thank you for making the holidays special for our families!