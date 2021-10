The following is a list of school board candidates listed by the Monmouth County County Clerk as running for seats on local boards as of Sept 3, 2021. The General Election will be held November 2, 2021. Early voting is available at select locations between October 23-31, 2021. See the Monmouth County Elections website for more information. If the candidate is running on a party line, it is listed after their name:

GENERAL ELECTION

November 2, 2021

Monmouth County Board of Education Candidates

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP

MATAWAN-ABERDEEN REGIONAL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Two

Dianna Pell Parents Who Lead

Joy Przywara Parents Who Lead

John “Jack” Montone Support Our Students

Lisa Cashin Support Our Students

ALLENHURST BOROUGH

ALLENHURST BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Two

Katherine Horowitz

Michelle Rogers

ALLENTOWN BOROUGH

NO SEATS UP ON UPPER FREEHOLD REGIONAL REPRESENTING ALLENTOWN BOROUGH

ASBURY PARK CITY

ASBURY PARK BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Kenneth Saunders, Jr. Moving Ahead Together

Jessie M. Ricks Moving Ahead Together

Ladina Alls Moving Ahead Together

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS BOROUGH

HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for One

NO PETITIONS FILED

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Karin Masina

Allison Tancini Jacobs

No Petition Filed

AVON BOROUGH

AVON BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Two

Judie Saunders

Meghan Rehbein

William L. Bing

BELMAR BOROUGH

BELMAR BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Erika Salgado Our Kids First

Michele Lomas

No Petition Filed

BRADLEY BEACH BOROUGH

BRADLEY BEACH BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Elizabeth J. Franks

Felicia Sacci

Bridget Devane

BRIELLE BOROUGH

BRIELLE BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Sarah McDevitt

Joseph Milancewich

Juliana Rieth

COLTS NECK TOWNSHIP

FREEHOLD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION

NO SEATS UP ON FREEHOLD REGIONAL REPRESENTING COLTS NECK TOWNSHIP

FREEHOLD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION

NO SEATS UP ON FREEHOLD REGIONAL REPRESENTING MARLBORO TOWNSHIP

COLTS NECK TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Alison De Noia

Brenna Dillon Common Sense Advocate

Amy Dimes

Kevin O’Connor

DEAL BOROUGH

BOROUGH OF DEAL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Two

Michael Sorrentino

Morris Sutton

EATONTOWN BOROUGH

MONMOUTH REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for One

Anthony Gaetano

EATONTOWN BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Jennifer Kopach

Maysee Y. Jacobs

Deidre Seaman

Jacqueline Maguire

ENGLISHTOWN BOROUGH

FREEHOLD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION

Full Term – Vote for One – Representing Manalapan Township

Jamie Bruno For The Kids

Adam S. Weiss

FREEHOLD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION

NO SEATS UP ON FREEHOLD REGIONAL REPRESENTING ENGLISHTOWN BOROUGH

MANALAPAN-ENGLISHTOWN BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for One

Jesse Tossetti

FAIR HAVEN BOROUGH

RUMSON-FAIR HAVEN REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Two

Brian J. Leddin

Suzanne McCabe Dedicated Leader

Sarah Maris

Jennifer Halcrow

FAIR HAVEN BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Michelle L. Buckley Equality Transparency Growth

Lindsay Bruno

Kristina Bade

Geri Albin Pagano

FARMINGDALE BOROUGH

FREEHOLD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION

Full Term – Vote for One – Representing Howell Township

Peter J. Bruno Dedicated Compassionate Educator

FREEHOLD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION

NO SEATS UP ON FREEHOLD REGIONAL REPRESENTING FARMINGDALE

FARMINGDALE BOROUGH BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Two

William Shaffer No Personal Agenda

No Petition Filed

FREEHOLD BOROUGH

FREEHOLD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION

NO SEATS UP ON FREEHOLD REGIONAL REPRESENTING FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP

FREEHOLD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION

Full Term – Vote for One – Representing Freehold Borough

Harold “Heshy” Moses

FREEHOLD BOROUGH BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Paul Jensen

Carrie Conger

Marin K. De Leon

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP

FREEHOLD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION

NO SEATS UP ON FREEHOLD REGIONAL REPRESENTING FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP

FREEHOLD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION

Full Term – Vote for One – Representing Freehold Borough

Harold “Heshy” Moses

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Frank Brooks

James A. Gresavage

Renata Brand

Renee D. Pepia Valuing Quality Education

Neil D. Garguilo Students First Always

Mary Cozzolino Kids Come first

Kerry Vendittoli Kids Come first

Jennifer Ruhl Kids Come first

HAZLET TOWNSHIP

HAZLET TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

David Nathan Bibb

Dara Retig

George Theis

Jennifer Allgeier 4R Children’s Future

Cindy Davis 4R Children’s Future

Debra Wickenhauser 4R Children’s Future

William J. Kolibas, Jr.

Steven Grossman

HAZLET TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION – One Year Unexpired Term – Vote for One

David E. Asfour

HIGHLANDS BOROUGH

HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Two

NO PETITION FILED

HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION

Two Yr. Unexpired Term – Vote for One

Tracy Mulvaney

HIGHLANDS BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Robyn Sanfratello

Regina Melnyk

Irene Campbell

Serena Jerinsky

HOLMDEL TOWNSHIP

HOLMDEL TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Terence M. Wall

Surekha Collur Better Holmdel Education

Kimberly Tuccillo Better Holmdel Education

Weiping Wang Better Holmdel Education

Jill Perez Enriching Educational Experiences

Kristy O’Connor Enriching Educational Experiences

HOWELL TOWNSHIP

FREEHOLD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION

Full Term – Vote for One – Representing Howell Township

Peter J. Bruno Dedicated Compassionate Educator

FREEHOLD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION

NO SEATS UP ON FREEHOLD REGIONAL REPRESENTING FARMINGDALE

HOWELL TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Stephen M. Levine

Jennifer Okerson

MaryRose Malley

INTERLAKEN BOROUGH

INTERLAKEN BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Two

Linda W. Abrams

Ryan Ludwig

KEANSBURG BOROUGH

KEANSBURG BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Matthew Kitchen

Gregory J. Siciliano

Tarin T. Varvar

Patricia Menture-Frizell

Emily Frizell

Matthew Moro

KEYPORT BOROUGH

KEYPORT BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Laura Abrahamsen Keep Moving Forward

Donna J. Spangler Passion For Education

Joseph J. Stahley Re-elect Experienced Educator

KEYPORT BOARD OF EDUCATION – Two Year Unexpired Term – Vote for One

Caitlin Cunningham

Cathleen Reilly

LAKE COMO BOROUGH

LAKE COMO BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Two

BethAnn Witte

No Petition Filed

LITTLE SILVER BOROUGH

RED BANK REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for One

Eugene J. Koster, Jr. Honesty Integrity Policy

Tara Gibb Committed. Engaged. Parent.

LITTLE SILVER BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Two

Alicia Aninowsky Stronger Brighter Future

Ellen Tizio

Kathryn Galbavy Excellence in Education

LITTLE SILVER BOARD OF EDUCATION – One Year Unexpired Term – Vote for One

NO PETITION FILED

LOCH ARBOUR VILLAGE

VILLAGE OF LOCH ARBOUR BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Two

Catherine Cunniff

No Petition Filed

LONG BRANCH CITY

LONG BRANCH BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Joseph M. Ferraina

Maria Teresa Benosky

Violeta Peters Building The Future

Caroline Bennett Building The Future

MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP

FREEHOLD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION

Full Term – Vote for One – Representing Manalapan Township

Jamie Bruno For The Kids

Adam S. Weiss

FREEHOLD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION

NO SEATS UP ON FREEHOLD REGIONAL REPRESENTING ENGLISHTOWN BOROUGH

MANALAPAN-ENGLISHTOWN BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Two

Stacey Einziger

David Ferber Integrity, Honesty, Responsibility

Brian Graime

Christy Minetello

Joanne A. Schechter

MANASQUAN BOROUGH

MANASQUAN BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Donna Bossone

Martin J. Burns

Alexis Pollock

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP

FREEHOLD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION

NO SEATS UP ON FREEHOLD REGIONAL REPRESENTING COLTS NECK TOWNSHIP

FREEHOLD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION

NO SEATS UP ON FREEHOLD REGIONAL REPRESENTING MARLBORO TOWNSHIP

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Aldo Patruno

Angelo Del Giudice

Paul Ferland

Sean McCauley

Elizabeth Sugarman Lawrence

Kathleen Amster

Valentina Mendez

Christina Russotto

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION – Two Year Unexpired Term – Vote for One

Jessica Piernik

Debra Venedam

MATAWAN BOROUGH

MATAWAN-ABERDEEN REGIONAL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for One

Katie Feiles Students First

Shari Whalen

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Joan Minnuies

Kate Farley Putting Children First

Jaime Sanacore Putting Children First

Deborah Wright

MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP

MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Deborah Riley

Theodore Filis

Christine Reese

Angela Munoz

MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION – One Year Unexpired Term-Vote for Two

NO PETITIONS FILED

MONMOUTH BEACH BOROUGH

SHORE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION

NO SEATS UP FOR SHORE REGIONAL REPRESENTING MONMOUTH BEACH

MONMOUTH BEACH BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Vincent Sasso

Melanie Andrews

Karen Dolan

NEPTUNE CITY BOROUGH

NEPTUNE CITY BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Michele McGuigan

Drisana Lashley

Christina Mordaunt

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Jerome M. Hubbard Neptune’s Own

Sheila B. Jones Neptune’s Own

Tu’Jaim Berry Neptune’s Own

Tavia Robinson

Jessie Thompson

Kym Hoffman

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

TOWNSHIP OF OCEAN BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Irene Gilman Experience Matters

Denise Parlamas Experience Matters

Steven Clayton Experience Matters

Helena M. Peppe

John McCarthy

OCEANPORT BOROUGH

SHORE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for One

Thomas Welsh

SHORE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Two Year Unexpired Term – Vote for One

Steven S. Briskey

OCEANPORT BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Daniel Peltz Putting Students First

Patrick McSorley Putting Students First

Samantha D’Andrea Putting Students First

OCEANPORT BOARD OF EDUCATION – Two Year Unexpired Term – Vote for One

Neal Usatin Putting Students First

RED BANK BOROUGH

RED BANK REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for One

Patrick Noble Re-Elect Proven Leadership

RED BANK REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION – One Year Unexpired Term – Vote for One

John Garofalo

RED BANK BOROUGH BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Dominic Kalorin

Frederick J. Stone

Ann Roseman

ROOSEVELT BOROUGH

ROOSEVELT BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

NO PETITIONS FILED

RUMSON BOROUGH

RUMSON-FAIR HAVEN REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for One

Robert S. Morris

Joseph T. Kenney, Jr.

RUMSON BOROUGH BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Charles “Chuck” Jones

Linda James Smith

Mia Choate

James McManus

SEA BRIGHT BOROUGH

SHORE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for One

Elizabeth DeGiulio

OCEANPORT BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Daniel Peltz Putting Students First

Patrick McSorley Putting Students First

Samantha D’Andrea Putting Students First

OCEANPORT BOARD OF EDUCATION – Two Year Unexpired Term – Vote for One

Neal Usatin Putting Students First

SEA GIRT BOROUGH

SEA GIRT BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for One

Brendan O’Reilly

SHREWSBURY BOROUGH

RED BANK REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for One

Randy Mendelson

SHREWSBURY BOROUGH BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Pamela Hemel

David Ngo

No Petition Filed

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP

MONMOUTH REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION

NO SEATS UP ON MONMOUTH REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION REPRESENTING SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP

TINTON FALLS SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION

NO SEATS UP ON TINTON FALLS SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION REPRESENTING SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP

SPRING LAKE BOROUGH

SPRING LAKE BOROUGH BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Two

Noelle M. Giblin

Karen Matuch

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS BOROUGH

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Two

Anthony W. Carnahan

Eric Bennett

Kara C. Matunas

Robert F. Phillips Children Matter Most

TINTON FALLS BOROUGH

MONMOUTH REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Two

Joseph Bruccoleri

Jonathan Cohen

TINTON FALLS SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Francesco Lomangino

Toni Ann Alfano Responsibility, Integrity, Experience

Lora Smith-Staines Responsibility, Integrity, Experience

Natalie S. Watson Responsibility, Integrity, Experience

Michele Ruscavage

UNION BEACH BOROUGH

UNION BEACH BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Adam H. Sampson

Virginia A. Schellato

No Petition Filed

UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP

UPPER FREEHOLD REGIONAL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Stacey L. Blecher

Howard Krieger

Brett Williams Dedicated Experienced Responsible

Marisa Felice-Makar Passionate, Advocate, Visionary

Daniel Glenn Bruggers Freedom And Excellence

WALL TOWNSHIP

WALL TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Adam Nasr

No Petition Filed

No Petition Filed

WEST LONG BRANCH BOROUGH

SHORE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for One

Michael Waters

Christine R. Haney

WEST LONG BRANCH BOROUGH BOARD OF EDUCATION – Full Term – Vote for Three

Joanna Sisk

Mary E. Orendorff-Gassman

Rose Scullion