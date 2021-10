The following is a list of municipal candidates listed by the Monmouth County County Clerk as running for seats on local governing bodies as of Sept 10, 2021. The General Election will be held November 2, 2021. Early voting is available at select locations between October 23-31, 2021. See the Monmouth County Elections website for more information. If the candidate is running on a party line, it is listed after their name:

GENERAL ELECTION

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Monmouth County

2021 General Official List of Municipal Candidates

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP 9/10/2021

MAYOR – Full Term – Vote for One

William Sullivan (R) Republican

Fred Tagliarini (D) Democrat

COUNCILMEMBERS-AT-LARGE – Full Term – Vote for Two

Michael Vail (R) Republican

Michael MacDermott (R) Republican

Margaret Montone (D) Democrat

Joseph Martucci (D) Democrat

ALLENHURST BOROUGH – non-partisan – May

NO MUNICIPAL OFFICES

ALLENTOWN BOROUGH BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

NO NOMINATION MADE (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

Michael C. Drennan (I) Allentown First Committee

ASBURY PARK CITY – non-partisan – Nov.

NO MUNICIPAL OFFICES

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

James P. Murphy (R) Republican

Ellen Y. O’Dwyer-Woods (R) Republican

Brian Dougherty (D) Democrat

Lesley Angela D’Almeida (D) Democrat

Morgan Spicer (I) Bring Back Balance

Zachary Brown (I) Bring Back Balance

AVON BOROUGH – non-partisan – Nov.

NO MUNICIPAL OFFICES

BELMAR BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for One

Jodi Kinney (R) Republican

Gerald A. Buccafusco (D) Democrat

BRADLEY BEACH BOROUGH – non-partisan – Nov.

NO MUNICIPAL OFFICES

BRIELLE BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

Frank A. Garruzzo (R) Republican

Paul K. Nolan (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

COLTS NECK TOWNSHIP

TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE – Full Term – Vote for Two

J.P. Bartolomeo (R) Republican

Frank G. Rizzuto (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

DEAL BOROUGH – non-partisan – May

NO MUNICIPAL OFFICES

EATONTOWN BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

David Gindi (R) Republican

Everett D. Lucas (R) Republican

Mariel S. Hufnagel (D) Democrat

Coleen Burnett (D) Democrat

Jasmine Story (I) Eatontown Independents

Dee A. Slattery (I) Eatontown Independents

ENGLISHTOWN BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

Daniel Francisco (R) Republican

William M. Lewis, Jr. (R) Republican

Sean Atterbury (D) Democrat

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

FAIR HAVEN BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

Tracy Cole (R) Republican

Elizabeth “Betsy” Koch (R) Republican

Robert Gasperini (D) Democrat

Sonja Trombino (D) Democrat

FARMINGDALE BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

Kaaren L. Corallo (R) Republican

Patricia A. Linszky (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

FREEHOLD BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

NO NOMINATION MADE (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (R) Republican

Sharon C. Shutzer (D) Democrat

Annette Jordan (D) Democrat

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP

TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE – Full Term – Vote for Two

Anthony J. Ammiano (R) Republican

Thomas L. Cook (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

HAZLET TOWNSHIP

TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE – Full Term – Vote for Two

James “Skip” McKay (R) Republican

Tara Corcoran-Clark (R) Republican

Carrie Virgilio (D) Democrat

David Personette (D) Democrat

HIGHLANDS BOROUGH – non-partisan – Nov.

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

Leo Cervantes (I) Right Time, Right Choice

Karen Chelak (I) Right Time, Right Choice

Melissa Cavaluzzi (I) All Hands on Deck for Highlands

Melanie Henley Heyn (I) All Hands on Deck for Highlands

Richard W. O’Neil (I) Residents First

Michael J. Warren (I) Residents First

HOLMDEL TOWNSHIP

TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE – Full Term – Vote for One

Rocco Impreveduto (R) Republican

Rahul Diddi (D) Democrat

CHARTER COMMISSIONER- Vote for Five

Janet M. Berk (I)

Gerald Buffalino (I)

Kin Gee (I)

C. Zachary Gilstein (I)

William D. Kastning (I)

HOWELL TOWNSHIP

NO MUNICIPAL OFFICES

INTERLAKEN BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

Michael Delia (R) Republican

Michael DeSarno (R) Republican

Margaret A. Maloney (D) Democrat

Leonard Blasucci (D) Democrat

KEANSBURG BOROUGH – non-partisan – May

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Unexpired Term – Vote for One

Michael W. Donaldson ( I )

KEYPORT BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL-Full Term-Vote for Two

Rose P. Araneo (R) Republican

Ronald G. Peperoni, Jr. (R) Republican

Matthew Goode (D) Democrat

Dennis Fotopoulos (D) Democrat

LAKE COMO BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL-Full Term-Vote for Two

NO NOMINATION MADE (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (R) Republican

Christopher D’Antuono (D) Democrat

Heather Albala-Doyle (D) Democrat

BOROUGH COUNCIL-Two Year Unexpired Term-Vote for One

NO NOMINATION MADE ( R)

Peter Ventrice (D) Democrat

LITTLE SILVER BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

Christian M. Smith (R) Republican

Stephanie Brannagan (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

LOCH ARBOUR VILLAGE – non-partisan – May

NO MUNICIPAL OFFICES

LONG BRANCH CITY – non-partisan – May

NO MUNICIPAL OFFICES

MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP

TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE – Full Term – Vote for One

Barry Jacobson (R) Republican

Bashir Mohammad (D) Democrat

MANASQUAN BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

Lori A. Triggiano (R) Republican

Brian G. Holly (R) Republican

Jason “Jay” A. Bryant (D) Democrat

Charles Kelly (D) Democrat

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP

COUNCILMEMBERS-AT-LARGE – Full Term – Vote for Three

Antoinette DiNuzzo (R) Republican

Michael Milman (R) Republican

Juned Qazi (R) Republican

Jeff Cantor (D) Democrat

Scott Metzger (D) Democrat

Carol Mazzola (D) Democrat

MATAWAN BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

Charles Ross (R) Republican

Melanie S. Wang (R) Republican

Nicolas Reeve (D) Democrat

John Lazar (D) Democrat

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP

TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE – Full Term – Vote for One

Tony Perry (R) Republican

Rocky Rios (D) Democrat

TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE – Two Year Unexpired Term – Vote for One

Kimberley Kratz (R) Republican

Nicholas Babcock (D) Democrat

MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP

TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE – Full Term – Vote for Two

Tara Zabrosky (R) Republican

Eric Davis (R) Republican

Raymond D. Dothard, Jr. (D) Democrat

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

MONMOUTH BEACH BOROUGH – non-partisan – May

NO MUNICIPAL OFFICES

NEPTUNE CITY BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term-Vote for Two

Dana A. Farley (R) Republican

Scott Dellett (R) Republican

John J. Pietrunti (D) Democrat

David H. Calhoun (D) Democrat

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP

TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE – Full Term – Vote for Two

Gary Moll (R) Republican

Kevin F. Sheehan (R) Republican

Michael Brantley (D) Democrat

Nicholas Williams (D) Democrat

TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE – One Year Unexpired Term – Vote for One

Shannon Kelly (R) Republican

Tassie D. York (D) Democrat

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – non-partisan – Nov.

NO MUNICIPAL OFFICES

OCEANPORT BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

William Deerin (R) Republican

Michael O’Brien (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

RED BANK BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

NO NOMINATION MADE (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (R) Republican

Kate L. Triggiano (D) Democrat

Jacqueline Sturdivant (D) Democrat

Suzanne Viscomi (I) People Over Party

CHARTER COMMISSIONER – Vote for Five

Nancy Facey-Blackwood (I)

Thomas R. Wieczerzak (I)

Scott Broschart (I)

John L. Jackson (I)

Jesse Garrison (I)

Benedict Forest (I)

John Gosden (I)

Michael R. DuPont (I)

Mark Taylor (I)

Aimee Humphreys (I)

Kathryn Okeson (I)

ROOSEVELT BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

Jason Whittington (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (R) Republican

Robert Atwood (D) Democrat

Steven Macher (D) Democrat

BOROUGH COUNCIL – One Year Unexpired Term – Vote for One

NO NOMINATION MADE (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

RUMSON BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

John J. Conklin, III (R) Republican

Sarah H. Pomphrey (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

SEA BRIGHT BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

Erwin W. Bieber (R) Republican

William J. Keeler (R) Republican

Marc A. Leckstein (D) Democrat

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

SEA GIRT BOROUGH

MAYOR – Two Year Unexpired Term – Vote for One

Donald E. Fetzer (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

Alan J. Zakin (R) Republican

Maria Richman (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

BOROUGH COUNCIL – One Year Unexpired Term – Vote for One

Bryan Perry (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

SHREWSBURY BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

Donald L. Eddy, Jr. (R) Republican

Daniel R. Levy (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP

TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE – Full Term – Vote for One

NO NOMINATION MADE (R) Republican

Lynda Lettice (D) Democrat

SPRING LAKE BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

Kathleen McDonough (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (R) Republican

Syd Whalley (D) Democrat

Robert Drasheff (D) Democrat

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

Leonard Capristo (R) Republican

Sara King (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

TINTON FALLS BOROUGH – non-partisan – Nov.

MAYOR – Full Term – Vote for One

Ellen J. Goldberg (I) Your Voice In Our Community

Michael S. Miles (I) Balance For The Borough

Brock Siebert (I) Committed To Our Community

Vito Perillo (I) Fiscal Responsibility, Safety and Leadership

COUNCILMEMBERS-AT-LARGE – Full Term – Vote for Two

Mitchell Kulberg (I) Your Voice In Our Community

Fatima P. Urcioli (I) Balance For The Borough

Julio C. Seda, III (I) Balance For The Borough

John A. Manginelli (I) Fiscal Responsibility, Safety and Leadership

Lawrence A. Dobrin (I) Fiscal Responsibility, Safety and Leadership

UNION BEACH BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL – Full Term – Vote for Two

Albin J. Wicki (R) Republican

Eileen Woodruff (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP

TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE – Full Term – Vote for Two

Stephen J. Alexander (R) Republican

Robert Faber (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

WALL TOWNSHIP

TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE – Full Term – Vote for One

Timothy J. Farrell (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

WEST LONG BRANCH BOROUGH

BOROUGH COUNCIL-Full Term-Vote for Two

Steven Cioffi (R) Republican

John M. Penta, Jr. (R) Republican

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat

NO NOMINATION MADE (D) Democrat