FREEHOLD – A Keansburg man has been indicted for being in possession of more than 1,000 items constituting child sexual abuse material, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday.

Jose G. Veras, 33, is charged with one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child via the Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material, for crimes that took place on diverse dates between July 2019 and February 2020.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, initiated by a tip received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, revealed that Veras utilized a cloud storage application to store child sexual abuse material. The investigation further revealed that Veras had the material saved on various electronic devices in his home.

The New Jersey Regional Computer Laboratory assisted the Monmouth County ICAC Task Force in this investigation. The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Dugan.

Veras is being represented by Michael Wicke, Esq. of Freehold.

The Monmouth County ICAC Task Force includes members of the following police departments: Bradley Beach, Eatontown, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown, Neptune Township, Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights, Tinton Falls, Keyport, Keansburg, Belmar, Holmdel, and Red Bank; the Task Force also receives investigative support from the New Jersey State Police (High Tech Crime Bureau).

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.