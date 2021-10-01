RUMSON, NJ – The Monmouth County Mosquito Control Division will be conducting a mosquito spraying on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 4-6 a.m. due to evidence of West Nile virus (WNV) in the area.

The Monmouth County Mosquito Control Division will administer treatment in the Borough of Rumson, which will include residential streets east of Avenue of Two Rivers and south of Rumson Road. The County will be spraying “Duet Dual-Action” which contains two pesticides called Prallethrin and Sumithrin, and a synergistic compound called piperonyl butoxide which increases the effectiveness of the pesticides.

“The Monmouth County Mosquito Control Division is continuing its mission of controlling the mosquito population to limit the spread of mosquito-borne illness,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “Residents can help control the mosquito population by eliminating sources where they can breed around your home, such as drilling drainage holes in garbage and recycling cans, checking under porches for standing water, and emptying buckets of water and turn them over.”

Pyrethroids have been recommended for Ultra-Low-Volume (ULV) mosquito control in New Jersey by Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) current evaluation considers pyrethroid-containing products to be slightly toxic with minimal potential risk to people when used properly as part of an integrated mosquito control program.

“We encourage our residents to protect themselves from mosquito and mosquito-borne illnesses by using Environmental Protection Agency registered repellents, wearing long sleeves and long pants and limiting outdoor activities,” said Deputy Director Kiley. “Residents can also request Monmouth County Mosquito Control Division perform a courtesy inspection by filling out the form on our website, www.visitmonmouth.com.”

If you would like to read more about the Monmouth County Mosquito Control Division, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.