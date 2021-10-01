This October you can be thrilled by the horror film Nosferatu or be immersed in paranormal activities offered by the Atlantic Highlands Historical Society when you visit the Strauss Mansion Museum at 27 Prospect Circle.

For the last six years audiences have been enthralled by the music of Cody McCorry and his ensemble as they provide their original accompaniment to the 1922 silent horror film Nosferatu directed by FW Mumau and starring Max Shchreck. It is loosely based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula and regarded as the first horror film ever made. There are two screenings – October 15 and 16, at 7:30pm.

Paranormal investigative tours of the 1893 Strauss Mansion Museum will take place October 23 and 30 at 7, 8:30 and 10 PM. You will hear stories of chilling ghostly encounters and view actual paranormal footage captured at the Museum. You can interact with a local psychic as she interprets what spirits have to say and observe a Victorian Era Wine Glass Seance.

Bring a flashlight and camera to see if you can capture your own evidence.

Space is limited for all events. Visit our website for further information. Tickets can only be purchased on line at ahhistory.org/giftshop.

