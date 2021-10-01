The League of Women Voters of Greater Red Bank will host a Virtual Candidates Forum for Council Candidates at 7 pm on Monday, October 18. The program will be run on a Zoom Webinar platform; the public may register here. Or go to: https://bit.ly/forumAH.

All Candidates running for the office of borough council member have been invited, they include:

James P. Murphy – Republican

Ellen Y. O’Dwyer-Woods – Republican

Brian Dougherty – Democrat

Lesley Angela D’Almeida – Democrat

Morgan Spicer – Bring Back Balance

Zachary Brown – Bring Back Balance

Questions are submitted in advance of the forum and can be submitted upon registration; or email them to [email protected] using “Atlantic Highlands Borough Council” in the subject line.

The forum will be run by the Greater Red Bank chapter of the nonpartisan League of Women Voters, an organization with an established record for fair and informative forums. A trained League moderator from outside the voting area will preside.

The League of Women Voters was established 100 years ago by helping to pass the 19th amendment. It is a non-partisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy.