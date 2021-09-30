LINCROFT – From start to finish, Thompson Park Day is fun for the whole family! A celebration of the season, the event is held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 17 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. Free activities for the day include canoeing on Marlu Lake (weather permitting), kids’ races, entertainment, mini golf, a corn maze, and more. Activities requiring two tickets ($1 per ticket) or a wristband ($12 per person) are archery at the indoor archery range, climbing wall, inflatable activities, wagon rides, Dixie Whirlwind and Mini Tea Cups. The following activities accept tickets only: Grab & Go Ceramics at the Creative Arts Center, Rockem Sockem Robots, and Take a Shot Game (two tickets each); pumpkin painting (three tickets); and Melt Down, Bungee Trampoline, and Extreme Party Racing (five tickets each).

Scheduled activities for the day include:

Kids’ Races:

Diaper Derby:

(Crawlers) 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

Tot Trot:

SPONSORED

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We offer pet medicine, surgery, and dentistry services to pets in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ area. Learn more about what we do on our website, and reach out with any questions. We're here to serve! SPONSOREDATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe offer pet medicine, surgery, and dentistry services to pets in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ area. Learn more about what we do on our website, and reach out with any questions. We're here to serve! https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

(Walkers to 17 mos.) 11:45 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m.

(18 to 23 mos.) 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

(2 to 3 yrs.) 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m.

Pee Wee Run:

(4 to 6 yrs.) 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Sack Races:

(7 to 8 yrs.) 12:15 p.m., 3 p.m.

(9 to 10 yrs.) 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m.

Entertainment:

Theater Barn

Sing & Sway LLC Presents – Karaoke & Thriller Dance Experience: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Karaoke, Part I: 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Learn the THRILLER Dance: 12:30-2 p.m. Karaoke, Part II: 2-3 p.m.

Yosi’s Spooky Silly Halloween Show: 4:15-5 p.m.

Strolling Performers

“The Balloonatics” Balloon Twisters: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Funny Factory Balloon Artists: 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Get into the spirit of the day by entering the Scarecrow Contest. Held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., competitors are provided framework and stuffing and bring their imagination and decorations. Entries are $8 in advance or $10 day of event. This year also features the Spooktacular Jack O’Lantern Contest from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Pumpkins, carving utensils and decorations provided. Advance registration is $8.00 per family, per pumpkin and day of registration is $10. Details and pre-registration for both contests are available online at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com.

Thompson Park Day also offers numerous volunteering opportunities for those ages 14 and older. Those interested should contact Park System Coordinator of Volunteers Tracy Shiffman at [email protected].

To learn more about Thompson Park Day or other Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.