Covid-19 Update

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, September 27 and Thursday, September 30, there have been 472 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been nine new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Starting Tuesday, September 14, the Brookdale Community College vaccination clinic will be moving to the Montessori Children’s Learning Center (CLC) located between Lots 4 and 5. Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 12 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

SPONSORED
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL
We offer pet medicine, surgery, and dentistry services to pets in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ area. Learn more about what we do on our website, and reach out with any questions. We're here to serve! https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, October 6 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33, Neptune. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 30-Sep27-Sep
Aberdeen:22152201
Allenhurst:7777
Allentown:157157
Asbury Park:19961983
Atlantic Highlands:396396
Avon-by-the-Sea:216216
Belmar:620618
Bradley Beach:429427
Brielle:657652
Colts Neck:11711165
Deal:312308
Eatontown:19021888
Englishtown:307304
Fair Haven:581578
Farmingdale:199198
Freehold Borough:18501849
Freehold Township:45084477
Hazlet:24542447
Highlands:406404
Holmdel:18831877
Howell:69566888
Interlaken:9595
Keansburg:13901384
Keyport:789787
Lake Como:206206
Little Silver:691687
Loch Arbour:2828
Long Branch:47314708
Manalapan:50555023
Manasquan:684683
Marlboro:42434222
Matawan:12791272
Middletown:75637520
Millstone Township:11341126
Monmouth Beach:373371
Neptune City:592586
Neptune Township:40894073
Ocean:36893672
Oceanport:753747
Red Bank:18931889
Roosevelt:5858
Rumson:813805
Sea Bright:157155
Sea Girt:213213
Shrewsbury Borough:586582
Shrewsbury Township:124124
Spring Lake:276275
Spring Lake Heights:439439
Tinton Falls:21142084
Union Beach:715708
Upper Freehold:683668
Wall:31023096
West Long Branch:12971295
Unknown:00

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

AHHerald relies on advertising to support our operations.
When you click an affiliate link we may earn a commission.