FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, September 27 and Thursday, September 30, there have been 472 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been nine new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Starting Tuesday, September 14, the Brookdale Community College vaccination clinic will be moving to the Montessori Children’s Learning Center (CLC) located between Lots 4 and 5. Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 12 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, October 6 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33, Neptune. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

30-Sep 27-Sep Aberdeen: 2215 2201 Allenhurst: 77 77 Allentown: 157 157 Asbury Park: 1996 1983 Atlantic Highlands: 396 396 Avon-by-the-Sea: 216 216 Belmar: 620 618 Bradley Beach: 429 427 Brielle: 657 652 Colts Neck: 1171 1165 Deal: 312 308 Eatontown: 1902 1888 Englishtown: 307 304 Fair Haven: 581 578 Farmingdale: 199 198 Freehold Borough: 1850 1849 Freehold Township: 4508 4477 Hazlet: 2454 2447 Highlands: 406 404 Holmdel: 1883 1877 Howell: 6956 6888 Interlaken: 95 95 Keansburg: 1390 1384 Keyport: 789 787 Lake Como: 206 206 Little Silver: 691 687 Loch Arbour: 28 28 Long Branch: 4731 4708 Manalapan: 5055 5023 Manasquan: 684 683 Marlboro: 4243 4222 Matawan: 1279 1272 Middletown: 7563 7520 Millstone Township: 1134 1126 Monmouth Beach: 373 371 Neptune City: 592 586 Neptune Township: 4089 4073 Ocean: 3689 3672 Oceanport: 753 747 Red Bank: 1893 1889 Roosevelt: 58 58 Rumson: 813 805 Sea Bright: 157 155 Sea Girt: 213 213 Shrewsbury Borough: 586 582 Shrewsbury Township: 124 124 Spring Lake: 276 275 Spring Lake Heights: 439 439 Tinton Falls: 2114 2084 Union Beach: 715 708 Upper Freehold: 683 668 Wall: 3102 3096 West Long Branch: 1297 1295 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.