The Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey is an annual event that takes place the third weekend of October each year. The challenge is to visit 10 land based lighthouses, 3 lifesaving stations, 1 museum, 1 virtual site and the Lighthouse Society of NJ site over the two day weekend. The challenge route covers the Atlantic Coast from Sandy Hook to Cape May and the Delaware Bay Coast from Cape May to Paulsboro. Take the challenge and learn more about these historic treasurers of New Jersey. While there is no fee to participate, a small registration fee enables you to collect a souvenir from each site. Please join us for a fun family weekend and explore our website for more information.

There have been a number of first time Challengers who have asked if there’s a map. There isn’t a map but the image above will show you where the Challenge sites are located. Once you have an idea of where you’re going, you can go to the Websites and Directions tab for more specific directions to each site.

As of now, Sandy Hook Lighthouse and Finns Point Light will have their grounds open, but not the buildings. Both are under the National Park Service and the Park Service has not opened any buildings at their sites. There will be registration/check in tables at both sites, as well as items for sale from their gift shops and Lighthouse Challenge items. Please don’t skip these sites or you won’t get credit for completing the challenge.

Please note that for this year, the Delaware Bay Lights will be at East Point Lighthouse, NOT at Cape May. Be sure that you collect both stickers at East Point. The New Jersey Lighthouse Society will be at Finns Point, so be sure to collect 2 stickers there as well. You should have 16 stickers in all when you are finished, not counting a Night Climb sticker if you get one and the Completion sticker.

There will NOT be a night climb at Absecon Lighthouse this year. Many of you plan on that stop, so please adjust your route so you don’t end up there in the dark.

This year’s souvenir is a frameable poster of all the sites on the Challenge. You will get the poster when you register (cost $4). You will then collect a sticker at each site that will go on a corresponding block on the souvenir. When completed, you will have an 11″ x 17″ poster with water color pictures of all the stops on the Challenge with a place for your completion sticker in the center. It will fit into any 11″ x 17″ poster frame, available at Michael’s or other craft stores.

Websites and Directions to lighthouses

https://lighthousechallengenj.com/websites-%26-directions