RED BANK, NJ – Carol Magnatta’s figurative paintings are mixed media and large in scale. Each work begins as a smaller scale drawing done from life in pastel. Sometimes she works from more than one model, sometimes a single figure, using the painterly style that has long been her signature to enhance the sensuality of the figures and their surroundings. As she progressed with these works she found that she didn’t want to lose all of the qualities of the original line drawings and thus began combining oil stick with the oil paint.

Magnatta adds background or takes it out or combines figures- all with the aim of creating a subtle narrative out of what many would consider the still periods between the actions. To use musical terms, you could say she depicts the rests between the notes. These quiet but emotionally charged scenes offer a voyeuristic glimpse of those moments when something is about to happen- those pregnant pauses that punctuate our lives and provide a foil for the shorter and louder instants of high activity and drama.

Leopard Bathing Costume 30×52 oil

Art Alliance members will exhibit their work in the gallery on the themes Kaleidoscope and Behind the Mask. These exhibitions are on view in person at the Art Alliance Gallery, October 2nd through November 2nd, Tuesday – Saturday, 12-4 PM. Free of charge at the Art Alliance of Monmouth County, 33 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ. Patrons are expected to wear masks and social distance.

For more information, visit the website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during operating hours, (732) 842-9403.

Founded in 1978, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County is dedicated to promoting the advancement of the visual arts and providing exhibition, studio, and classroom space to local artists. New members are always welcome.

Membership in the Art Alliance is open to visual artists at any skill level and to art lovers. Membership fee is $50 per year, $25 for students with id. Benefits of membership include reduced entry fee for all exhibits ($5 per piece for up to 3 pieces for members; $10 per piece for non-members); affordable studio space; diverse classes and workshops; networking opportunities; the possibility of mounting an independent exhibit during the summer. In addition, the Art Alliance maintains a website, a bi-monthly newsletter, and a Facebook page.

Programming at the Art Alliance is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the arts.