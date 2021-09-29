Calling All Elves: ‘Tis the Season for the Lunch Break Holiday Gift Card Program 2021

(RED BANK, NJ, Sept. 29, 2021) — Lunch Break, 121 Drs. James Parker Blvd., is launching its Holiday Gift Card Program for financially-insecure families. Instead of the annual toy drive and in following COVID-19 social-distancing protocols, the resource center will accept monetary donations online or gift cards mailed or delivered to headquarters by Tuesday, Dec. 7th. We hope to sponsor 1,300 families with $75 in gift cards for each.

Deliveries will be accepted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m.-noon, Saturdays (ask for Melia or Sharda).

Please help make the holidays special for our children. To donate online: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/holidaytoy2021

Under “Special Purpose” click “Holiday Gift Cards.”

To sponsor a neighborhood, school or business gift card drive, contact Program Director Sharda Jetwani Love, [email protected], for details.

