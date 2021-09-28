FREEHOLD – A Freehold man has been indicted for stealing approximately $1 million from victims through fraudulent stock purchases and promissory notes, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday.

Anthony Giordano, 43, was indicted yesterday and is now charged with two counts of first-degree Financial Facilitation of Criminal Activity, second-degree Theft by Deception, and second-degree Misconduct by a Corporate Official in connection with thefts from five victims that took place between July 2015 and April 2018.

An investigation revealed that Giordano obtained funds from the victims based on their belief that they were buying shares in or loaning money to his various companies, including Nue Trition Weight Management, Nue Pens LV, Nue Pens FL, Nue Resource Financial, and Nue Resource Funding. Giordano made the victims believe the companies were (or were going to be) successful, but made no significant attempt to get them operational.

Despite requests by the victims to Giordano to provide financial documentation demonstrating the value of the companies, he also failed to do so, thereby hiding the fact that the businesses had little value. Instead of using the victims’ investments to fund his companies, Giordano used the funds to pay for personal expenses such as travel, entertainment, gas, dry cleaning, a gym membership, restaurants, and monthly car payments. The victims received no return on their investments.

If anyone has additional information regarding this case, please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective William Kelliher at 800-533-7443.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182); by calling 800-671-4400; or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com .

Giordano faces up to 20 years in state prison on these first-degree charges.

The case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence H. Nelsen.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.