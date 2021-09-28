LINCROFT, NJ – Brookdale Community College will hold a Fall Open House on Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lincroft campus.

Open House is an excellent way for prospective students and their families to learn more about Brookdale’s opportunities and pathways to success. Tour the beautiful campus, speak with faculty and representatives from the different academic departments, student services, advisors who will answer Financial Aid questions, and find out about transfer opportunities to completing a bachelor’s degree. Join in the conversation with current students to hear why they think Brookdale is the best choice.

Brookdale President Dr. David Stout will welcome everyone in the Collins Arena. Guests then will be guided across campus.

The Student Life Center will be open for exploring student-centered programs and services, and the 45 clubs available at Brookdale.

Food tastings by the Culinary Department, demonstrations, and live music will be a treat as you make your way across the campus. In addition, there will be a raffle to win a free class.

The Open House will begin in the Collins Arena located at 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, NJ, Parking Lot #6. For more information, please call 732-224-2020. RSVP HERE. Or, go to the website, brookdalecc.edu/open-house.