Florham Park – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting all Monmouth and Ocean County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on October 3 on the Bradley Beach Boardwalk – 5th & Ocean Avenues, Bradley Beach

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

While plans are moving forward to host the Monmouth-Ocean Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Monmouth-Ocean Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure Walk events are safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

“As Co-Chair, along with Deena Coffee, of the Walk Planning Committee, I am joining participants of all ages in the fight against the disease at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic. The disease is relentless; but here in New Jersey, so are we.” said Alex Amato.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New Jersey alone, there are more than 190,000 people living with the disease and 347,000 caregivers.

Register your team today. Sign up as a Team Captain or register to walk as an individual. For those unable to join on event day, there are ways to participate, volunteer or donate without even walking. Learn more at alz.org/njwalk. Text 2ENDALZ to 51555 to donate, or contact us at 973.437.3931.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’sis the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

