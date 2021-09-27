Monmouth County, NJ – The Culinary Education Center of Monmouth County (CEC), located in Asbury Park at 101 Drury Lane, offers lunch service from September 29th through November 9th and dinner service from October 20th until December 1st, Tuesday through Thursday. The delicious and hand-crafted menus offered are prepared by professional and trainee chefs.

“Come see why our alumni are working in some of the region’s best restaurants and becoming household names on national TV,” said Brookdale’s Professor of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, Michelle Zuppe. “Think of us when planning your next meeting, get together with friends or family. The Culinary Education Center offers a warm and unique setting.”

Lunch service seating time is anywhere between 12:00 noon and 1:00 pm. The menu is $15.00 for a 3-course lunch with beverages included. Reservations are greatly appreciated but not mandatory. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis without a reservation.

Dinner service seating time is on a reservation basis from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The menu is $30.00 per person for a 6-course tasting menu. Reservations are required and are available up to the dining date.

The CEC will also accommodate group reservations and close the dining room for the event. For lunch service, they will take parties up to 40 and up to 30 people for dinner service.

SPONSORED

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We offer pet medicine, surgery, and dentistry services to pets in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ area. Learn more about what we do on our website, and reach out with any questions. We're here to serve! SPONSOREDATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe offer pet medicine, surgery, and dentistry services to pets in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ area. Learn more about what we do on our website, and reach out with any questions. We're here to serve! https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Culinary Education Center dessert

In addition, there are bakery items for sale. The comprehensive menu includes cake pops, cupcakes, truffles, cookies, bread, rolls, bagels, pastry platters, gingerbread houses, cakes, pies, and more. For up-to-date menu items and pricing, email [email protected] or visit the Brookdale website for all the menus.

Ranked #9 in the country, the CEC is a unique collaboration between Brookdale Community College and the Monmouth County Vocational School District. The program’s mission is to provide a quality culinary education with transferrable skills that are marketable in an ever-changing industry.

For more information, call 732-224-2258, or for lunch and dinner reservations, call 732-224-2639 and 732-988-3299.