ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS– The Mayor and Council, at its meeting last week, unanimously issued a proclamation and declared Friday, Oct. 1, Robert J. Dougherty Day in the borough of Atlantic Highlands.

Mayor Loretta Gluckstein said the honor for Dougherty is to recognize his dedication, service and commitment to public service, in addition to numerous other efforts the retiring Water Plant Operator has done for the community.

Citing some of his accomplishments and services, Gluckstein noted “Bob,” a resident with his wife Joann and their four children, since 1972, became an employee of the borough six years later, working at the municipal harbor. Several years later he was transferred to the water and sewer department and earned several certifications and licenses and “where he made his mark and demonstrated his talents in this specific and particularly exciting field.” His work earned him the respect of all and recognition throughout the state. Dougherty was named Water Plant Operator in November 1984, a position he held until his retirement effective April 1 of this year.

Although the former Operator six months ago, Covid protocols prevented the borough from officially recognizing his dedication and years of community service until the presentation last night.