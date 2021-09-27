Newark, NJ – The U.S. Marshals Service has conducted a high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout New Jersey. This enforcement initiative, called Operation “Clean Sweep,” resulted in the arrest of more than 190 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders and violent criminals in the District of New Jersey.

“By employing a strategically focused approach to policing, our state, county, local, and federal, partners were able to locate and apprehend some of the most dangerous fugitives in the state of New Jersey. By removing these violent offenders from the streets, the communities they preyed upon can immediately feel more secure.” said U.S. Marshal Juan Mattos Jr.

“Clean Sweep” was a month-long operation focusing special attention on areas within the state that were designated as priority counties such as Essex, Mercer, Camden, Atlantic, and Gloucester.

During Operation “Clean Sweep” the District of New Jersey and the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force used its multi-jurisdictional investigative authority and fugitive task force network to arrest over 72 gang members and others wanted on charges including 13 for homicide and 80 for weapons offenses. In addition, investigators seized 16 firearms, $5,259 in currency, and more than 1.475 kilograms of illegal narcotics.

Year to date the District of New Jersey and New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force have combined to arrest more than 97 individuals for homicide, 160 for sexual offenses, 23 for Failure to Register as Sex Offenders, and 223 for weapons offenses. A total of 18.879 kilograms of narcotics, $120,519 in cash, and 61 firearms have been recovered throughout the state.

“Many fugitives tend to re-commit violent crimes which increases danger to communities by making the neighborhoods where we live and work unsafe” said Mattos. “By collaborating with our state, county, local, and federal partners, and conducting enforcement endeavors like Operation Clean Sweep, law enforcement serves to disrupt these criminal activities. “

Many thanks to Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, New Jersey Department of Corrections, New Jersey State Police, Newark Police Department, Customs and Border Protection Special Response Team and the entirety of our New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force law enforcement partners throughout the state of New Jersey for their cooperation and assistance throughout this operation.

The concept behind interagency law enforcement operations such as Operation Clean Sweep evolved largely from regional and district task forces. Since the 1980s, the Marshals Service has combined their resources and expertise with local, state, and federal agencies to find and apprehend dangerous fugitives. Operation Clean Sweep continued this tradition.

Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.