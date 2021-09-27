Covid-19 Update

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, September 24 and Monday, September 27, there have been 531 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been six new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Starting Tuesday, September 14, the Brookdale Community College vaccination clinic will be moving to the Montessori Children’s Learning Center (CLC) located between Lots 4 and 5. Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 12 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, September 28 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center located at 1 Municipal Plaza, Asbury Park. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

27-Sep23-Sep
Aberdeen:22012190
Allenhurst:7777
Allentown:157156
Asbury Park:19831969
Atlantic Highlands:396396
Avon-by-the-Sea:216215
Belmar:618619
Bradley Beach:427426
Brielle:652642
Colts Neck:11651145
Deal:308307
Eatontown:18881884
Englishtown:304303
Fair Haven:578579
Farmingdale:198196
Freehold Borough:18491850
Freehold Township:44774435
Hazlet:24472443
Highlands:404403
Holmdel:18771870
Howell:68886837
Interlaken:9595
Keansburg:13841371
Keyport:787784
Lake Como:206206
Little Silver:687681
Loch Arbour:2827
Long Branch:47084692
Manalapan:50235001
Manasquan:683675
Marlboro:42224186
Matawan:12721264
Middletown:75207476
Millstone Township:11261118
Monmouth Beach:371371
Neptune City:586584
Neptune Township:40734049
Ocean:36723641
Oceanport:747740
Red Bank:18891880
Roosevelt:5858
Rumson:805795
Sea Bright:155154
Sea Girt:213207
Shrewsbury Borough:582581
Shrewsbury Township:124124
Spring Lake:275273
Spring Lake Heights:439438
Tinton Falls:20842080
Union Beach:708711
Upper Freehold:668665
Wall:30963077
West Long Branch:12951286
Unknown:04

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

