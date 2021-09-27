FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, September 24 and Monday, September 27, there have been 531 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been six new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Starting Tuesday, September 14, the Brookdale Community College vaccination clinic will be moving to the Montessori Children’s Learning Center (CLC) located between Lots 4 and 5. Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 12 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

SPONSORED

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We offer pet medicine, surgery, and dentistry services to pets in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ area. Learn more about what we do on our website, and reach out with any questions. We're here to serve! SPONSOREDATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe offer pet medicine, surgery, and dentistry services to pets in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ area. Learn more about what we do on our website, and reach out with any questions. We're here to serve! https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, September 28 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center located at 1 Municipal Plaza, Asbury Park. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:





27-Sep 23-Sep Aberdeen: 2201 2190 Allenhurst: 77 77 Allentown: 157 156 Asbury Park: 1983 1969 Atlantic Highlands: 396 396 Avon-by-the-Sea: 216 215 Belmar: 618 619 Bradley Beach: 427 426 Brielle: 652 642 Colts Neck: 1165 1145 Deal: 308 307 Eatontown: 1888 1884 Englishtown: 304 303 Fair Haven: 578 579 Farmingdale: 198 196 Freehold Borough: 1849 1850 Freehold Township: 4477 4435 Hazlet: 2447 2443 Highlands: 404 403 Holmdel: 1877 1870 Howell: 6888 6837 Interlaken: 95 95 Keansburg: 1384 1371 Keyport: 787 784 Lake Como: 206 206 Little Silver: 687 681 Loch Arbour: 28 27 Long Branch: 4708 4692 Manalapan: 5023 5001 Manasquan: 683 675 Marlboro: 4222 4186 Matawan: 1272 1264 Middletown: 7520 7476 Millstone Township: 1126 1118 Monmouth Beach: 371 371 Neptune City: 586 584 Neptune Township: 4073 4049 Ocean: 3672 3641 Oceanport: 747 740 Red Bank: 1889 1880 Roosevelt: 58 58 Rumson: 805 795 Sea Bright: 155 154 Sea Girt: 213 207 Shrewsbury Borough: 582 581 Shrewsbury Township: 124 124 Spring Lake: 275 273 Spring Lake Heights: 439 438 Tinton Falls: 2084 2080 Union Beach: 708 711 Upper Freehold: 668 665 Wall: 3096 3077 West Long Branch: 1295 1286 Unknown: 0 4

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.