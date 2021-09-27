MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Middletown Township has announced Kimberly Kratz’s appointment to the Middletown Township Committee. Kratz, who was unanimously voted in at the Tuesday, September 7th Township Committee Workshop Meeting, will be filling the vacancy left by Patricia Snell who resigned in August after a job relocation to Georgia.

Committeewoman Kratz’s qualifications include currently serving as Chairperson of the Middletown Municipal Drug Alliance after being a board member for several years. The Alliance is a community-based volunteer organization that plans and implements events and programs to decrease the use and misuse of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs, especially in our youth. She has also volunteered with Middletown Meals on Wheels, advocates for children with special needs, and donates time to our local food pantry.

Mayor Tony Perry issued Kratz’s Oath of Office as her husband, Willis, held the Bible and her parents and sons stood by to support her. “Kim has been a dedicated community volunteer and a leader as chairperson of our Municipal Drug Alliance, as well as an ardent supporter of Middletown’s law enforcement with her family’s annual Back the Blue fundraiser,” said Mayor Perry. “I’m looking forward to working with Kim on continuing to build a Middletown for future generations and preserving the quality of life.”

In addition to her volunteerism, Committeewoman Kratz is also extremely proud of the fundraisers she holds for Middletown Back the Blue to support local law enforcement. The organization has raised nearly $10K since it was founded six years ago. She is also a 22-year business manager for Middletown-based Kelly & Company, CPAs and is a partner with her husband in Affordable & Reliable Home Improvements, LLC.

Kratz will serve as Township Committeewoman until the certification of the November election. “I am honored to have been selected by the Middletown Township Committee to serve the residents of Middletown,” said Committeewoman Kratz. “As a lifelong Middletown resident and a mother of two teenage boys, I want to ensure that Middletown remains the great place I know and love.”

