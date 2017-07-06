RBR IB Diploma Graduates and Prospective Graduates Learn Value of Diploma from Alumni

Pictured are the RBR 2017 International Baccalaureate Diploma graduates with the IB coordinator Ryan Hilligus at their June 7 graduation. They are: Back row: Manny Sanchez, Red Bank; Isabella Ramos, Inerlaken; Madison Ciccone, Red Ban; Ryan Hilligus; Sophia Morris, Little Silver; Alex Sosa, Millstone; Front row: Kelsey Ballard,; Victoria Sullivan, Little Silver; Kristen Wimmer, Emilie Weiner (all Little Silver). Not pictured: Adrian Hernandez, Red Bank and Hannah Noglows, Little Silver.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Several weeks preceding Red Bank Regional High School’s (RBR) actual graduation, a smaller one was held for a special group of students, those receiving the coveted International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma. RBR is one of only four schools in the county and 14 in the state to offer the internationally renowned IB program.

The IB coordinator Ryan Hilligus addressed the seventh RBR IB graduating class stating, “You finished two intense years. Reflect on these past two years. Think of how you have changed and grown and everything you have accomplished: over 1,000 hours of IB classes and approximately 20 hours of exams; as a group, you have written thousands of words of extended essays and completed over 4,000 hours of creativity, activity, and service efforts. That is pretty impressive. Based on these past two years, I know you will go far and be very successful.”

Ryan Hilligus described the challenge of the IB program. The day before, he welcomed ten RBR IB diploma graduates from all different years. And as the popular belief stated, “The price of success is hard work,” the alumni visited to attest to the 2017 graduates the immediate benefits of their hard work as well as to inspire new recruits to the program.

Pictured are current, past, and future RBR IB graduates. They are:

Back row: RBR IB Coordinator Ryan Hilligus, Kevin Burke, Sara Murphy, Katie Moran, Caroline Garth, Middle row: Isabella Ramos, Madison Ciccone, Hannah Haugenes, Skylar Haugenes, Alex Sosa, Cece McCarthy, Amy Lonergan, Summer Smith, Sophie Pouso, Emma Guinnessey, Elise Katz, Front row: Grace Noglows, Sophia Mazzini. Hannah Christensen, Victoria Sullivan, Kristen Wimmer, Sophie Navarro, Ashleigh Lloyd.

The alumni circulated among the high school students in a round robin table fashion reinforcing the same themes to the high school students.

Initially, the alumni expressed how just having the diploma facilitated the entire college acceptance process, enhanced scholarship opportunities and earned them cost-saving college credit.

Sara Murphy, a sophomore currently at Providence College in Rhode Island stated, “It helped with my acceptances. I was accepted to 5 of the 6 schools I applied to and I got the scholarship money I needed. While my boyfriend had the same GPA as me and AP classes, I received $10,000 more in scholarship money. I believe my scholarship was very much impacted by the IB diploma.”

Hannah Christensen, who attends the University of South Carolina added, “Coming in (to college) I would have had to take two English classes and a freshman class, very repetitive to high school. I didn’t have to take any of those. It (IB diploma) was very helpful.”

Kevin Burke, who received 14 credits upon his acceptance to Clemson University, stated, “It was like a whole semester; it definitely had an impact.”

Hannah Christensen also felt it helped her with the college application process expressing, “Documenting community service hours when applying to college are very hard, (with IB) you already have them documented. It makes your life so much easier.”

Over and over, the alumni stressed the real benefit of the program, in that it better prepared them for college.

Caroline Garth, a graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, will be attending Georgetown Law School in September. She related, “I was able to manage well my workload in my freshmen year while a lot of kids from super impressive prep schools were really stressing out.”

Katie Moran, a Wake Forrest graduate added, “The IB program tremendously helped me in time management skills. I also gained a better idea on how to analyze things.”

Sara Murphy stated, “I was not overwhelmed by work in college as you get used to multi-tasking which makes you a better college student.”

All pointed to the value of the dreaded extended essay, a 20 page paper, that each IB candidate must write to attain the IB diploma.

Caroline Garth felt that was great preparation, as she wrote a 90 page thesis to graduate college.

Hannah Haugenes of the U C Berkeley advised the students to approach the essay by choosing a subject they really enjoy, something really interesting. Her sister Skylar chose philosophy and discovered that she loved the discipline. Hannah Christensen actually sent her extended essay to colleges as a writing sample explaining, “It was the best thing I could send.”

The students also stressed that the program’s global perspective aspect was a real advantage in college and life.

Skylar explained how you learn a lot more about history from a global perspective, not just an American one. Hannah Christiansen added, “It is really important if you want to do anything internationally. I am studying in Australia next year, and having the IB really helped me in the application process.”

Emma Guinnessey graduated from Bryant University and works at Standard and Poor’s as a credit analyst. She obtained a degree in Spanish, finance and a minor in IT. She told the students, “My school was an international school and the IB background really helped me in conversing with (my classmates) with knowledge.” Carolyn Garth added that the international focus of the IB program really helped her in deciding on an international focus in college and in law school.

Also visiting the alumni that day were lower classman who are considering taking the two year program which begins in the junior year. The alumni explained to them that, in addition to the many benefits of getting into college, preparation for college and the economic advantage to receiving college credit, there was one other very important benefit realized during their high school years. That is the close comradery they would build with this small cohort of students.

Kevin Burke explained, “This is a good program. You do a lot of good things and the teachers are phenomenal. The community service hours are really rewarding and you really get close with your cohort (classmates). I still email these kids.”

At the IB graduation ceremony, co-presidents Alex Sosa and Kristen Wimmer spoke, foreshadowing the advice they would give future IB graduates when they return to RBR.

Alex stated, “I am very grateful for what this program has given me.” She was joined by Kristen who addressed the audience of parents, teachers and fellow classmates stating, “We formed some really close friendships as going through this hard stuff creates the bonds. Having teachers for two years also helped form the bonds. And parents we love you guys; you helped us so much. We definitely have better skills for analyzing and going on to college. Thank you for making this such a good experience.”