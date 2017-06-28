Nine RBR Students Art Work Chosen for Monmouth Day Care Art Journal Including High School Grand Prize Winner

Pictured above at the Monmouth Day Care celebration for the artists that contributed to their journal are (left to right): Edith Hernadez, Red Bank, Grace Goodwyn, Shrewsbury, High School grand prize winner Vera Juarez, Red Bank, RBR art teacher Barbara Beckett, Teddy Purdon, Little Silver and RBR interim teacher Kristen Brinkman.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Nine students from RBR’s Barbara Beckett’s art class had their art selected as ads for the Monmouth Day Care Art Journal. Vera Juarez of Red Bank was the high school grand prize winner. The other student winners were: Devin Cooper, Little Silver; Jose Carreon, Red Bank; Teddy Purdon, Little Silver, Grace Goodwyn, Shrewsbury; Matthew Vanderveer, Shrewsbury; Faith Kruesi, Little Silver; Liam Sheehan, Red Bank; Evelyn Sullivan, Little Silver; Edith Hernandez, Red Bank.

The artwork was selected to represent each journal business sponsor. Dozens of entries were submitted from among eight Monmouth County schools. The student winners and their teachers were recognized at an ice cream social held at the Monmouth Day Care Center on Friday, June 6. The art journal is a major fundraiser for the Center.

The Monmouth Day Care Center was founded in 1969 under the sponsorship of the Revitalization Corps, National Council of Jewish Women, Greater Red Bank Section, Junior League of Monmouth County, Council of Churches, and Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club of Central New Jersey. It is devoted to serving families in Monmouth County seeking quality childcare, without regard to race, religion, ethnicity or economic status. For more information visit their website at: http://www.monmouthdaycarecenter1969.org/.