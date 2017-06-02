Red Bank Regional Ranked One of Best High Schools for Athletes in the State

Pictured are RBR athletes training in their new weight room, built with the help of the community to improve RBR’s athletes’ performance. Niche recently ranked RBR as one of the top schools in New Jersey for Athletes.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Red Bank Regional High School (RBR) is well known for its depth of excellent academic programs, however, this year it received a new accolade. Niche Rankings has designated RBR as one of the top high schools for athletes in New Jersey, with a rank of 50 in its top 100 schools in New Jersey and fifth best in Monmouth County. It is rated A+ by Niche for clubs and activities and A overall.

RBR Athletic Director, Del Dal Pra, comments, “We were thrilled to receive this recognition. What most people do not realize is that RBR has the largest number of sports teams of any public school in Monmouth County at 26 Varsity, 16 JV and 9 Freshman teams.”

According to the Niche website, “The 2017 Best High School for Athletes ranking is based on data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and parents.” Learn more about its methodology at https://www.niche.com/k12/rankings/public-high-schools/best-sports/s/new-jersey/.”