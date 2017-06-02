Holy Cross School Honors Community Heroes

RUMSON – On Friday, May 25th, Holy Cross School PTA’s Faith in Action Committee invited neighboring police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians to Holy Cross Church for Mass and a special blessing. The Community Heroes Mass was offered on the Feast of Ascension Thursday, in which the entire school community gathered for Mass to celebrate the Holy Day of Obligation.

The guests received handmade thank-you cards from the students and were given extra to take back to their coworkers who were unable to attend. They also received wallet-size cards bearing the Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel and a photo of the church’s stained glass window honoring him. The prayer asks the saint to protect us against evil in the world. Fr. Michael Manning, Pastor of Holy Cross Church, offered a special blessing for the protection of those who protect us.

A spontaneous standing ovation accompanied the officers as they exited the church.