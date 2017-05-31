Holy Cross School Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Athletic Director

PHOTO: The inaugural recipients of the Mike Feerst Scholar-Athlete Award, John Straley of Holmdel and Kate Bagnell of Rumson, with Holy Cross Athletic Director Mike Feerst of Brick.

RUMSON, NJ - The Holy Cross School Sports Awards Dinner is an annual event hosted by the Booster Club and PTA to honor the talent and dedication of student athletes and their coaches. Many awards are given, including Most Valuable Player, Most Improved Player, and the Coach’s Award in each JV and Varsity sport for both boys and girls.

This year a new award was created in honor of long time Athletic Director Michael Feerst. The Mike Feerst Scholar - Athlete Award is a scholarship given to two Grade 8 students, one boy and one girl, who have demonstrated excellence in both academics and Varsity athletics and who have chosen to attend Catholic high schools. The inaugural award was given to Kate Bagnell of Rumson, who is an Honor Roll student and received Most Valuable Player Awards for Varsity girls’ basketball and track and the Coach’s Award for Varsity girls’ soccer. She will attend Red Bank Catholic High School next year. John Straley of Holmdel won the boys’ scholarship. He is an Honor Roll student and also received Most Improved Player Awards in both Varsity boys’ basketball and Varsity boys’ soccer. He will attend Christian Brothers Academy next year.

PHOTO: Holy Cross Athletic Director Mike Feerst of Brick with his wife Linda (left) and daughter Brianna.

Mike Feerst started his career at Holy Cross in 1983. He has worked for nine Holy Cross principals and three Holy Cross Pastors. He has coached, at one time or another, every Holy Cross sports team. His summer soccer and basketball coaching clinics at Holy Cross are wildly popular with grade school athletes, drawing over 500 kids from the surrounding communities last summer. As physical education teacher, he is a favorite especially among the younger students. He encourages them to run, shout and cheer for Holy Cross in gym class, at pep rallies and on field day. As Athletic Director, he is responsible for expanding the original sports program of boys’ and girls’ basketball and boys’ soccer to include girls’ soccer, boys’ baseball, and co-ed track, cross country and tennis. As CYO Director, he keeps high school students close to their church, by organizing fun co-ed events for them to safely socialize, play sports and serve their community. When asked what this scholarship in his honor means to him, he said, “I was really in shock. I’m so honored to be part of the Holy Cross athletic family. I’m very proud of the school and what the athletes have accomplished.”

PHOTO: Holy Cross Athletic Director Mike Feerst of Brick receives the award plaque from Booster Club Chair Elizabeth Hempstead of Fair Haven.

The Holy Cross Athletic Program includes JV and Varsity basketball, soccer, cross country, track, baseball, tennis, and cheerleading. Summer sports camps are available and open to the community. See www.holycrossrumson.org for details, or call 732-842-0348, ext 1129, to schedule a visit.