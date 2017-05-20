Atlantic Highlands Boy Honored by Johns Hopkins CTY Talent Search

PHOTO: Mason Zamkotowicz

BALTIMORE, Spring, 2017 — Mason Zamkotowicz from Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, was honored as one of the brightest young students in the world at a recent awards ceremony sponsored by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY).

Mason, a participant in the CTY Talent Search, was recognized for scoring exceptionally high on a rigorous, above-grade-level test.

As part of the CTY Talent Search, advanced students in second through eighth grades take challenging tests that can reveal their true capacity for learning. Seventh and eighth graders take the SAT or ACT, the same tests used for college admissions. These students may also take advanced versions of the School and College Ability Test (SCAT) or the Spatial Test Battery (STB). Younger students take the SCAT, STB, or PSAT 8/9.

Mason, a student at Atlantic Highlands Elementary School, was one of more than 27,000 students from more than 65 countries who participated in the CTY Talent Search between March 2016 and February 2017. Only about 25 percent of Talent Search participants earned the High Honors designation.

This spring, more than 6,700 CTY Talent Search participants were invited to CTY award ceremonies across the U.S. and in China and Hong Kong. Most of these students also qualified for CTY’s summer and online courses.

“We congratulate all of our CTY Talent Search honorees for their hard work and academic achievement,” said Elaine Tuttle Hansen, executive director of CTY. “This is a moment not just to celebrate our students, but to honor the parent Page Break s and educators who recognized their academic talent and provided them with opportunities to develop it.”

New Jersey’s regional ceremonies are scheduled for Rowan University on Saturday, May 13, 2017; Rutgers University–New Brunswick on Saturday, May 20, 2017; and William Paterson University on Saturday, May 20, 2017.