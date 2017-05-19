Henry Hudson Marching Admirals Band Dazzles Crowd in Disney

ORLANDO, FL – The Marching Admirals from Henry Hudson Regional School performed in front of a massive audience at Magic Kingdom in Orlando FL as part of the Disney Performing Arts/Festival Disney band competition.

The ensemble, consisting of brass, woodwind, and percussion, set out for a long weekend of fun and music. The adventure began with a tour of Hollywood Studios theme park, followed by a visit to Disney Springs after the show, then Magic Kingdom, and finally finishing with a trip to Epcot Center and Typhoon Lagoon waterpark.

The Admirals performed in front of thousands as they marched down Main Street USA in Magic Kingdom while playing some of their favorite tunes including an Armed Forces Medley. They were rewarded for their hard work by being selected as one of the event’s best marching bands. In addition to marching, the high school and middle school bands also competed separately in the music only segment. Band Director Jeffrey Starr guided them as they serenaded the crowd and watched their hard work leading up to the event pay off.

“The students worked very hard to get here. Extra practice was put in weekly in the evenings to prepare. This event is a great stepping stone towards continuing to grow the band. I am glad their efforts were recognized.” -Jeffrey Starr (Band Director HHRS)

For more than 50 years, Henry Hudson Regional School has been striving to provide a superior level of education and extracurricular opportunity for its students. The Marching Admirals are a wonderful representation of the performing arts culture within the district that also includes Theatre, Choir, Drama, Jazz, Film, and Dance. Statistically, 30% of the Henry Hudson Regional High School student body is involved in the music programs offered by the district. This is a figure that Principal Lenore Kingsmore and Superintendent Dr. Susan Compton anticipate will continue to grow in coming years.

“Marching down Main St. was an amazing experience for me as a professional as well as our students. This was a life changing event and one they will remember forever.” –Lenore Kingsmore (Principal)

“I am incredibly proud of our band members and feel honored that Henry Hudson was once again selected to participate in such a prestigious event. Our staff, community, and Board of Education are committed to offering these “once in a lifetime” experiences to our student body as they continue to grow and develop into productive young adults.” –Dr. Susan Compton (Superintendent of Schools)

The trip was partially funded by a combination of donations, fundraisers, and events hosted by local businesses and organizations within the community. Without these contributions this incredible endeavor would not have been possible. The chaperone cost for the event was funded by the district.

Honorable Donor Mention:

American Legion Post #143 Henry Hudson Tri-District Education Foundation Mr. & Mrs. Chris Keelen Atlantic Highlands Lions Club HHRS Regional School Board of Education Ms. Julia Harquail & Mr. John Hackett Atlantic Highlands Yacht Club Highlands Business Partnership Inc. Naylor’s Auto Parts Automated Building Controls Inlet Café Inc. Pritchard Industries Barks on Bay J&A Service Center Sea Bright Service Center Branin’s Contracting Co LaPlaya Restaurant Seastreak Brenda Hodgkiss Lisa Sanders Donation Teresa Hogya CJ Hesse Inc. Lusty Lobster Inc. Teresa Knochel

About Henry Hudson Regional School

Henry Hudson Regional School, a middle school and high school, serves the towns of Atlantic Highlands and Highlands from grades seven through twelve. It is located adjacent to Twin Lights State Park in Highlands, New Jersey, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and Gateway National Recreation Area at Sandy Hook. Henry Hudson Regional School provides a personalized learning experience that enables students to meet and exceed all content area learning standards by maintaining small class size, securing low student-to-teacher ratio, utilizing highly engaging curriculum that fosters academic achievement in a changing global, technological society, and embracing a strong partnership with its community. Henry Hudson equips students with the skills needed to develop self-esteem and character, to communicate effectively, to think critically to solve problems, to learn respect for cultural differences and to work cooperatively with others. www.henryhudsonreg.k12.nj.us