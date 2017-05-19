Holy Cross School Presents The Wizard of Oz

PHOTO: Caitlin Ramos of Rumson as Cowardly Lion, Isabella Sciortino of Red Bank as Dorothy, Alexis Lombardo of Belford as Scarecrow, all Grade 8, and Michael Bennett of Long Branch, Grade 7, as Tinman.

RUMSON, NJ – On Friday, May 5th, Holy Cross School cast and crew took their parents, teachers and friends on a wonderful trip down the Yellow Brick Road. For the second year, Principal William Belluzzi enlisted the expertise of Colleen Finnegan, owner and creator of Enspirited Projects, to produce a musical theater production at the Catholic grade school. The 2016 production of Annie Jr. was such a success; it was an obvious choice to produce a musical again this year.

PHOTO: Center, Colleen Finnegan, Drama coach and owner of Enspirited Projects, with Olivia Nolan of Highlands, Grade 1 (left) and Sophia Ramos of Rumson, Grade 6.

For weeks, students met with Miss Colleen after school to audition for and rehearse The Wizard of Oz Young Performers’ Edition. Eighth grader Isabella Sciortino led the cast as Dorothy with her powerhouse voice. She was supported by her close friends and fellow eighth graders Alexis Lombardo as Scarecrow, Caitlin Ramos as Cowardly Lion and seventh grader Michael Bennett as Tinman. Toto was convincingly played by second grader Grace Smith. The witches were scary and sweet, as the Witch of the West was played by Katherine Shanley and Glinda by Ainsley Lang, both of Grade 7. In all, from Munchkins to flying monkeys, sixty children worked together on this production, which ultimately took the audience to see the Wizard, played by sixth grader Dylan DeSimone, and back home to Kansas.

PHOTO: Seventh graders Ainsley Lang of Shrewsbury as Glinda the Good Witch and Katherine Shanley of Atlantic Highlands as the Wicked Witch of the West.

The beauty of the production was the cheerfulness with which it was carried out. Colleen Finnegan works by inspiring her students and appreciating the spirit within them. She allows each individual child’s unique light to shine, and this is the goal of the Holy Cross drama program. Miss Colleen gave special praise to Grade 6 Costume Designer Emma Freeman, who sewed most of the costumes with her able assistants Mom and Grandma; Grade 7 Stage Manager Megan Feddeler who made everything run smoothly; and Grade 8 Line Reader Tori Duminski, who helped her friends polish their parts to perfection.

PHOTO: Dylan DeSimone of Eatontown, Grade 6, as The Wizard.

The Holy Cross community eagerly awaits next year’s production!

PHOTO: Left to right, Isabella Sciortino of Red Bank as Dorothy, Alexis Lombardo of Belford as Scarecrow, Michael Bennet of Eatontown as Tinman, and Caitlin Ramos of Rumson as Cowardly Lion. In rear, Orianna Nolan of Highlands, Grade 7, as an apple-throwing Forest Tree.

PHOTO: Lullabye Munchkins, left to right, third graders Ryann Hauck of Colts Neck, Cecilia Tur of Leonardo, Adele MacGregor of Oceanport and Taia Kim of Red Bank (Grade 3).