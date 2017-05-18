CBA Celebrates Class of 2017’s Graduation

cba grad 1LINCROFT, N.J. – On Thursday, May 18, 2017, Christian Brothers Academy celebrated the 55th graduation exercises at the Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College.

CBA Principal R. Ross Fales began the ceremony recalling Bishop O’Connell’s message to the seniors at their Baccalaureate Liturgy: to remain men of integrity.

 

Of the 233 graduating seniors, 220 will be attending four-year schools that rank among the best universities or colleges nationally or regionally in US News & World Report. Two-thirds of the Class of 2017 received merit-based scholarships, totaling $23,576,000.

cba grad 2The Class of 2017 included 27 members of the National Honor Society. This senior class completed over 23,600 community service hours—an average of 102 hours per graduate.

Nicholas Harris delivered the ceremonial opening address as salutatorian, while Matthew Prince delivered the Valedictory address. Prince called to mind the story of Bill Gates, who endured many setbacks before his rise to multi-billionaire, industry-leading CEO. “Pursue your ambitions, but understand you will fail many, many times,” said Prince.

Upon receiving their diploma, each graduate received a ceremonial Challenge Coin, presented to them by an alumnus celebrating his 50th high school reunion. The coin represents a commitment—to live by the Academy Oath that all students take each year and to return back to their alma mater in fifty years to continue the tradition.

Members of the Class of 2017 will be continuing their journeys at the following colleges and universities:

Adriano, Arthur John A

Seton Hall University

Alacan, Alexander

Temple University

Alexanian, Matthew

Ocean County College

Almeida, Victor

Virginia Tech

Angeles, John H

Flagler College

Anzalone, Genaro

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Anzano, Drake J

Princeton University

Attia, Youssef A

University of Hartford

Babiak, Ronald

Seton Hall University

Baldes, Anthony K

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Bartlewitz, Richard G

Pennsylvania State University

Bateman, Ethan P

Boston College

Beck, Jack C

Boston University

Bell, Aidan J

University of Mississippi

Berger, Christian D

Villanova University

Berkowitz, Daniel H

Tufts University

Bhattacharya, Kirin K

University of Miami

Bodisch, Brendan M

Bucknell University

Boriotti, Aedan J

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Boyan, Garret C

The Catholic University of America

Boyle, Joseph F

La Salle University

Boyle, Kevin

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Brazinski, Dane B

Syracuse University

Brewer, Ryan M

University of Maryland, College Park

Broderick, Andrew

Loyola University Maryland

Brooks, Colton J

Pennsylvania State University

Brown, John R

Clemson University

Butler, Sean M

Sacred Heart University

Camacho, Matheu Raemon J

Manhattan College

Campi, Joseph G

Villanova University

Carbone, Joseph

Seton Hall University

Caruso, Marco R

Boston College

Casner, Nicholas D

Siena College

Catalano, Jonathan P

Manhattan College

Catapano, Anthony

Providence College

Cavallaro, Matthew J

Syracuse University

Cernero, John L

Syracuse University

Child, Christopher

Fordham University

Clark, Colin M

Villanova University

Clarke, Colin J

Boston College

Clifton, Corey

Quinnipiac University

Cole, Riley J

University of Colorado at Boulder

Condon, Jacob

The College of New Jersey

Contessa, Derek

Pursuing Amateur Hockey Career

Cornette, Owen C

Elon University

Corrigan, Miller

Tulane University

Costa, John A

Pepperdine University

Coyle, Colin P

Pennsylvania State University

Crociata, Nicholas J

Boston University

Croken, Jack E

The University of Scranton

Cutler, David A

New Jersey Institute of Technology

D'Aniello, John

Pursuing Amateur Hockey Career

DeFelice, Stephen E

University of Delaware

Delaglio, Jonathan

Rowan University

DeMaio, Andrew J

College of Charleston

Desravines, Fredson

Providence College

Devin, James L

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Dietrich, Nicolas R

Norwich University

DiLeo, Christopher M

University of North Carolina at Wilmington

Dolan, Christopher

The Catholic University of America

Dunigan, John G

Villanova University

Durney, Brendan M

Syracuse University

Dyer, John L

Stevens Institute of Technology

Ebert, Nick Anthony

Virginia Tech

Egbert, Will R

Saint Joseph's University

Errichetti, Ben T

Boston College

Esposito, Salvatore M

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Falcone, Carmine S

The New School - All Divisions

Farina, Thomas Richard

Union College (New York)

Farr, Thomas J

Susquehanna University

Farrell, Andrew V

Wentworth Institute of Technology

Farrell, Matthew

Pennsylvania State University

Fazio, Dylan Anthony

Manhattan College

Fazzolari, Carmelo J

Quinnipiac University

Ferrigine, Christopher J

Princeton University

Fioretti, Thomas D

Fairfield University

Franco, Louis P

Clemson University

Frawley, Anthony J

Sacred Heart University

Freyre, Andrew A

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Gardner, Riley M

Bucknell University

Gatta, Michael F

Monmouth University

Gaudio, Shane

Elon University

Gentile, Tyler M

Georgetown University

Gilmartin, John K

Kean University

Gioia, Thomas A

Fordham University

Giordano, John T

The University of Scranton

Golden, Brian P

University of California, Santa Barbara

Gotterup, Christopher J

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Grable, Timmy

Wilkes University

Graeff, Connor J

Universiteit van Amsterdam

Gregory, Matthew

Seton Hall University

Griffin, Connor

University of Delaware

Grillo, Brandon Francis

Franklin & Marshall College

Guglielmo, Val M

Brookdale Community College

Hakim, Kel S

Rochester Institute of Technology

Harris, Jeremy A

Boston College

Hayes, Kyle J

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Healy, John H

Rowan University

Hettwer, Christian

College of William and Mary

Holsey, Bryan G

Delaware Valley University

Holt, Ryan P

Michigan State University

Huber, Joseph R

Lehigh University

Hurley, Collin M

James Madison University

Iannone, Christopher J

University of Delaware

Iovine, Joseph A

Cornell University

Jacoutot, Timothy T

Monmouth University

Jinks, Timothy R

Drew University

Jose-Pacheco, Luis G

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Judge, Thomas M

James Madison University

Kane, Kevin F

Quinnipiac University

Karris, Nicholas G

Northwestern University

Kelly, Matthew R

Boston College

Kolb, Matthew B

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Kollman, Patrick M

Carnegie Mellon University

Koury, John E

Virginia Tech

Krall, Michael A

Quinnipiac University

LaForgia, Joseph

University of Pennsylvania

Lang, Cooper Joseph

The College of New Jersey

Lankau, Colin P

Arcadia University

Lautato, Christopher

Providence College

Lautato, Matthew

Providence College

Lazzaro, Emanuel C

University of Notre Dame

Lenhart, Maxwell D

Fairfield University

Lentini, Joseph

Pennsylvania State University

Leonard, Shane

Xavier University

Leonardo, Brandon

Assumption College

Lim, Joshua K

Elon University

Lowicki, Christopher

University of South Carolina

Lucarelli, Gregory T

University of Delaware

Lucchese, Frank

Philadelphia University

Lundborg, Tad C

New York University

Lynch, James E

Pennsylvania State University

Lynn, James K

Villanova University

MacGregor, John

Caldwell University

Madalone, Ryan Scott

Skidmore College

Maes, Robert C

Webb Institute

Magno, Christopher P

Virginia Tech

Magoulas, Aris

The Catholic University of America

Mahedy, Christopher R

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Manetto, Giancarlo A

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Markowski, Matthew

New York University

Mawson, Matthew P

University of Michigan

Mayo, Alex W

Saint Joseph's University

Mazzarella, Lucas D

Arizona State University

McCabe, Daniel B

Ocean County College

McGowan, Jake N

University of Delaware

McGuiness, Ryan C

Fordham University

McHeffey, Christopher L

Bryant University

McKay, Connor P

Sacred Heart University

McNamara, Jack T

La Salle University

Meagher, Cianan R

La Salle University

Meehan, Ronald

The University of Alabama

Menendez, Evan

University of Delaware

Mentesana, Anthony

Pace University, Westchester Campus

Millward, Christian E

Messiah College

Misson, Matthew

Clemson University

Misson, Scott H

Susquehanna University

Moran, Noah C

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Morreale, Salvatore P

Pennsylvania State University

Murphy, Jack C

Haverford College

Mustillo, Robert M

Villanova University

MuÃ±oz, William

University of California, Berkeley

Nerbetski, John C

La Salle University

Niedermeyer, Alfonse J

Fordham University

Nigro, Ryan J

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Nowak, Edward J

Rowan University

Nowak, Nicholas E

Rowan University

O'Brien, Sean G

Pennsylvania State University

O'Connor, Ryan P

Loyola University Maryland

O'Hara, Aidan M

Providence College

Owens, Zachary C

Virginia Tech

Pannullo, James V

Purdue University

Pell, Brian P

The College of New Jersey

Pepe-Lage, Michael

Pennsylvania State University

Pisciotti, Nicholas J

New York University

Povelaitis, Michael

North Carolina State University

Prefer, Erik C

The College of New Jersey

Prince, Matthew

Cornell University

Quinn, Peter A

Cabrini University

Read, Peter

Fairfield University

Redaelli, Lance E

Pennsylvania State University

Reich, Nicholas L

Fairfield University

Reilly, Sean T

The College of New Jersey

Riccio, Dillan G

The University of Alabama

Rinaldi, Salvatore Dominick

Salve Regina University

Roberts, Zachary J

Brookdale Community College

Robertson, Aaron R

Rowan University

Rooney, Andrew C

Palm Beach Atlantic University

Rosa, Michael Christopher

The University of Alabama

Schuhardt, Travis N

New York University

Scully, Liam Michael

Virginia Tech

Seebeck, Collin M

Clemson University

Sepko, Dominic J

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Shea, John P

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Sinahon, Jarod J

University of the Sciences in Philadelphia

Smith, James F

Villanova University

Somers, Andrew J

High Point University

Somers, Trevor R

Providence College

Sorrentino, Neil P

King's College

Spaanstra, Edward B

Rowan University

Sparber, Joseph A

University of Miami

Spohrer, Joseph Anthony

Virginia Tech

Squillaro, Domenico L

Stevens Institute of Technology

Stark, Joseph P

Bucknell University

Steenland, Benjamin M

Wagner College

Straine, Finn P

University of South Carolina

Suky, Nicholas J

Fairfield University

Sullivan, Owen J

Rochester Institute of Technology

Thorsheim, Matthew T

Bucknell University

Toppi, Matthew G

The Catholic University of America

Totland, Jake

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Trabattoni, Alec C

Monmouth University

Trezza, Sean L

Lafayette College

Trigani, Colin

Boston College

Tsarnas, Evan E

Quinnipiac University

Tsarnas, Stephan E

State University of New York at Albany

Turi, Nicholas Edward

Brookdale Community College

Tutrone, Domenick P

University of Florida

Vaccaro, Andrew T

The University of Alabama

Venezia, Andrew

Lafayette College

Waller, Christopher J

United States Merchant Marine Academy

Waraksa, Lucas A

Seton Hall University

Ward, Connor J

Fairfield University

Weber, Sam

University of Michigan

Weinhofer, Paul A

Stevens Institute of Technology

Wickham, Luke

Jacksonville University

Wilhelm, Jonathan R

Sacred Heart University

Wilson, Clinton F

Curry College

Wilt, John M

Belmont University

Worden, Julian M

William Paterson University of New Jersey

Yuro, Noah G

University of Richmond

Zaborowski, Zachary J

Salve Regina University

Zachariah, Chris V

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

 

Past CBA vice president, principal, and CBA Hall of Fame inductee Brother Ralph Montedoro, FSC received a standing ovation in recognition of his 50 years of service to CBA.

The evening concluded with a formal congratulations from CBA president Brother Frank Byrne, FSC. Principal Fales led the seniors in a closing prayer.