CBA Celebrates Class of 2017’s Graduation

LINCROFT, N.J. – On Thursday, May 18, 2017, Christian Brothers Academy celebrated the 55th graduation exercises at the Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College.
CBA Principal R. Ross Fales began the ceremony recalling Bishop O’Connell’s message to the seniors at their Baccalaureate Liturgy: to remain men of integrity.
Of the 233 graduating seniors, 220 will be attending four-year schools that rank among the best universities or colleges nationally or regionally in US News & World Report. Two-thirds of the Class of 2017 received merit-based scholarships, totaling $23,576,000.
The Class of 2017 included 27 members of the National Honor Society. This senior class completed over 23,600 community service hours—an average of 102 hours per graduate.
Nicholas Harris delivered the ceremonial opening address as salutatorian, while Matthew Prince delivered the Valedictory address. Prince called to mind the story of Bill Gates, who endured many setbacks before his rise to multi-billionaire, industry-leading CEO. “Pursue your ambitions, but understand you will fail many, many times,” said Prince.
Upon receiving their diploma, each graduate received a ceremonial Challenge Coin, presented to them by an alumnus celebrating his 50th high school reunion. The coin represents a commitment—to live by the Academy Oath that all students take each year and to return back to their alma mater in fifty years to continue the tradition.
Members of the Class of 2017 will be continuing their journeys at the following colleges and universities:
|
Adriano, Arthur John A
|
Seton Hall University
|
Alacan, Alexander
|
Temple University
|
Alexanian, Matthew
|
Ocean County College
|
Almeida, Victor
|
Virginia Tech
|
Angeles, John H
|
Flagler College
|
Anzalone, Genaro
|
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
|
Anzano, Drake J
|
Princeton University
|
Attia, Youssef A
|
University of Hartford
|
Babiak, Ronald
|
Seton Hall University
|
Baldes, Anthony K
|
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
|
Bartlewitz, Richard G
|
Pennsylvania State University
|
Bateman, Ethan P
|
Boston College
|
Beck, Jack C
|
Boston University
|
Bell, Aidan J
|
University of Mississippi
|
Berger, Christian D
|
Villanova University
|
Berkowitz, Daniel H
|
Tufts University
|
Bhattacharya, Kirin K
|
University of Miami
|
Bodisch, Brendan M
|
Bucknell University
|
Boriotti, Aedan J
|
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
|
Boyan, Garret C
|
The Catholic University of America
|
Boyle, Joseph F
|
La Salle University
|
Boyle, Kevin
|
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
|
Brazinski, Dane B
|
Syracuse University
|
Brewer, Ryan M
|
University of Maryland, College Park
|
Broderick, Andrew
|
Loyola University Maryland
|
Brooks, Colton J
|
Pennsylvania State University
|
Brown, John R
|
Clemson University
|
Butler, Sean M
|
Sacred Heart University
|
Camacho, Matheu Raemon J
|
Manhattan College
|
Campi, Joseph G
|
Villanova University
|
Carbone, Joseph
|
Seton Hall University
|
Caruso, Marco R
|
Boston College
|
Casner, Nicholas D
|
Siena College
|
Catalano, Jonathan P
|
Manhattan College
|
Catapano, Anthony
|
Providence College
|
Cavallaro, Matthew J
|
Syracuse University
|
Cernero, John L
|
Syracuse University
|
Child, Christopher
|
Fordham University
|
Clark, Colin M
|
Villanova University
|
Clarke, Colin J
|
Boston College
|
Clifton, Corey
|
Quinnipiac University
|
Cole, Riley J
|
University of Colorado at Boulder
|
Condon, Jacob
|
The College of New Jersey
|
Contessa, Derek
|
Pursuing Amateur Hockey Career
|
Cornette, Owen C
|
Elon University
|
Corrigan, Miller
|
Tulane University
|
Costa, John A
|
Pepperdine University
|
Coyle, Colin P
|
Pennsylvania State University
|
Crociata, Nicholas J
|
Boston University
|
Croken, Jack E
|
The University of Scranton
|
Cutler, David A
|
New Jersey Institute of Technology
|
D'Aniello, John
|
Pursuing Amateur Hockey Career
|
DeFelice, Stephen E
|
University of Delaware
|
Delaglio, Jonathan
|
Rowan University
|
DeMaio, Andrew J
|
College of Charleston
|
Desravines, Fredson
|
Providence College
|
Devin, James L
|
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
|
Dietrich, Nicolas R
|
Norwich University
|
DiLeo, Christopher M
|
University of North Carolina at Wilmington
|
Dolan, Christopher
|
The Catholic University of America
|
Dunigan, John G
|
Villanova University
|
Durney, Brendan M
|
Syracuse University
|
Dyer, John L
|
Stevens Institute of Technology
|
Ebert, Nick Anthony
|
Virginia Tech
|
Egbert, Will R
|
Saint Joseph's University
|
Errichetti, Ben T
|
Boston College
|
Esposito, Salvatore M
|
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
|
Falcone, Carmine S
|
The New School - All Divisions
|
Farina, Thomas Richard
|
Union College (New York)
|
Farr, Thomas J
|
Susquehanna University
|
Farrell, Andrew V
|
Wentworth Institute of Technology
|
Farrell, Matthew
|
Pennsylvania State University
|
Fazio, Dylan Anthony
|
Manhattan College
|
Fazzolari, Carmelo J
|
Quinnipiac University
|
Ferrigine, Christopher J
|
Princeton University
|
Fioretti, Thomas D
|
Fairfield University
|
Franco, Louis P
|
Clemson University
|
Frawley, Anthony J
|
Sacred Heart University
|
Freyre, Andrew A
|
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
|
Gardner, Riley M
|
Bucknell University
|
Gatta, Michael F
|
Monmouth University
|
Gaudio, Shane
|
Elon University
|
Gentile, Tyler M
|
Georgetown University
|
Gilmartin, John K
|
Kean University
|
Gioia, Thomas A
|
Fordham University
|
Giordano, John T
|
The University of Scranton
|
Golden, Brian P
|
University of California, Santa Barbara
|
Gotterup, Christopher J
|
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
|
Grable, Timmy
|
Wilkes University
|
Graeff, Connor J
|
Universiteit van Amsterdam
|
Gregory, Matthew
|
Seton Hall University
|
Griffin, Connor
|
University of Delaware
|
Grillo, Brandon Francis
|
Franklin & Marshall College
|
Guglielmo, Val M
|
Brookdale Community College
|
Hakim, Kel S
|
Rochester Institute of Technology
|
Harris, Jeremy A
|
Boston College
|
Hayes, Kyle J
|
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
|
Healy, John H
|
Rowan University
|
Hettwer, Christian
|
College of William and Mary
|
Holsey, Bryan G
|
Delaware Valley University
|
Holt, Ryan P
|
Michigan State University
|
Huber, Joseph R
|
Lehigh University
|
Hurley, Collin M
|
James Madison University
|
Iannone, Christopher J
|
University of Delaware
|
Iovine, Joseph A
|
Cornell University
|
Jacoutot, Timothy T
|
Monmouth University
|
Jinks, Timothy R
|
Drew University
|
Jose-Pacheco, Luis G
|
New Jersey Institute of Technology
|
Judge, Thomas M
|
James Madison University
|
Kane, Kevin F
|
Quinnipiac University
|
Karris, Nicholas G
|
Northwestern University
|
Kelly, Matthew R
|
Boston College
|
Kolb, Matthew B
|
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
|
Kollman, Patrick M
|
Carnegie Mellon University
|
Koury, John E
|
Virginia Tech
|
Krall, Michael A
|
Quinnipiac University
|
LaForgia, Joseph
|
University of Pennsylvania
|
Lang, Cooper Joseph
|
The College of New Jersey
|
Lankau, Colin P
|
Arcadia University
|
Lautato, Christopher
|
Providence College
|
Lautato, Matthew
|
Providence College
|
Lazzaro, Emanuel C
|
University of Notre Dame
|
Lenhart, Maxwell D
|
Fairfield University
|
Lentini, Joseph
|
Pennsylvania State University
|
Leonard, Shane
|
Xavier University
|
Leonardo, Brandon
|
Assumption College
|
Lim, Joshua K
|
Elon University
|
Lowicki, Christopher
|
University of South Carolina
|
Lucarelli, Gregory T
|
University of Delaware
|
Lucchese, Frank
|
Philadelphia University
|
Lundborg, Tad C
|
New York University
|
Lynch, James E
|
Pennsylvania State University
|
Lynn, James K
|
Villanova University
|
MacGregor, John
|
Caldwell University
|
Madalone, Ryan Scott
|
Skidmore College
|
Maes, Robert C
|
Webb Institute
|
Magno, Christopher P
|
Virginia Tech
|
Magoulas, Aris
|
The Catholic University of America
|
Mahedy, Christopher R
|
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
|
Manetto, Giancarlo A
|
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
|
Markowski, Matthew
|
New York University
|
Mawson, Matthew P
|
University of Michigan
|
Mayo, Alex W
|
Saint Joseph's University
|
Mazzarella, Lucas D
|
Arizona State University
|
McCabe, Daniel B
|
Ocean County College
|
McGowan, Jake N
|
University of Delaware
|
McGuiness, Ryan C
|
Fordham University
|
McHeffey, Christopher L
|
Bryant University
|
McKay, Connor P
|
Sacred Heart University
|
McNamara, Jack T
|
La Salle University
|
Meagher, Cianan R
|
La Salle University
|
Meehan, Ronald
|
The University of Alabama
|
Menendez, Evan
|
University of Delaware
|
Mentesana, Anthony
|
Pace University, Westchester Campus
|
Millward, Christian E
|
Messiah College
|
Misson, Matthew
|
Clemson University
|
Misson, Scott H
|
Susquehanna University
|
Moran, Noah C
|
New Jersey Institute of Technology
|
Morreale, Salvatore P
|
Pennsylvania State University
|
Murphy, Jack C
|
Haverford College
|
Mustillo, Robert M
|
Villanova University
|
MuÃ±oz, William
|
University of California, Berkeley
|
Nerbetski, John C
|
La Salle University
|
Niedermeyer, Alfonse J
|
Fordham University
|
Nigro, Ryan J
|
New Jersey Institute of Technology
|
Nowak, Edward J
|
Rowan University
|
Nowak, Nicholas E
|
Rowan University
|
O'Brien, Sean G
|
Pennsylvania State University
|
O'Connor, Ryan P
|
Loyola University Maryland
|
O'Hara, Aidan M
|
Providence College
|
Owens, Zachary C
|
Virginia Tech
|
Pannullo, James V
|
Purdue University
|
Pell, Brian P
|
The College of New Jersey
|
Pepe-Lage, Michael
|
Pennsylvania State University
|
Pisciotti, Nicholas J
|
New York University
|
Povelaitis, Michael
|
North Carolina State University
|
Prefer, Erik C
|
The College of New Jersey
|
Prince, Matthew
|
Cornell University
|
Quinn, Peter A
|
Cabrini University
|
Read, Peter
|
Fairfield University
|
Redaelli, Lance E
|
Pennsylvania State University
|
Reich, Nicholas L
|
Fairfield University
|
Reilly, Sean T
|
The College of New Jersey
|
Riccio, Dillan G
|
The University of Alabama
|
Rinaldi, Salvatore Dominick
|
Salve Regina University
|
Roberts, Zachary J
|
Brookdale Community College
|
Robertson, Aaron R
|
Rowan University
|
Rooney, Andrew C
|
Palm Beach Atlantic University
|
Rosa, Michael Christopher
|
The University of Alabama
|
Schuhardt, Travis N
|
New York University
|
Scully, Liam Michael
|
Virginia Tech
|
Seebeck, Collin M
|
Clemson University
|
Sepko, Dominic J
|
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
|
Shea, John P
|
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|
Sinahon, Jarod J
|
University of the Sciences in Philadelphia
|
Smith, James F
|
Villanova University
|
Somers, Andrew J
|
High Point University
|
Somers, Trevor R
|
Providence College
|
Sorrentino, Neil P
|
King's College
|
Spaanstra, Edward B
|
Rowan University
|
Sparber, Joseph A
|
University of Miami
|
Spohrer, Joseph Anthony
|
Virginia Tech
|
Squillaro, Domenico L
|
Stevens Institute of Technology
|
Stark, Joseph P
|
Bucknell University
|
Steenland, Benjamin M
|
Wagner College
|
Straine, Finn P
|
University of South Carolina
|
Suky, Nicholas J
|
Fairfield University
|
Sullivan, Owen J
|
Rochester Institute of Technology
|
Thorsheim, Matthew T
|
Bucknell University
|
Toppi, Matthew G
|
The Catholic University of America
|
Totland, Jake
|
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
|
Trabattoni, Alec C
|
Monmouth University
|
Trezza, Sean L
|
Lafayette College
|
Trigani, Colin
|
Boston College
|
Tsarnas, Evan E
|
Quinnipiac University
|
Tsarnas, Stephan E
|
State University of New York at Albany
|
Turi, Nicholas Edward
|
Brookdale Community College
|
Tutrone, Domenick P
|
University of Florida
|
Vaccaro, Andrew T
|
The University of Alabama
|
Venezia, Andrew
|
Lafayette College
|
Waller, Christopher J
|
United States Merchant Marine Academy
|
Waraksa, Lucas A
|
Seton Hall University
|
Ward, Connor J
|
Fairfield University
|
Weber, Sam
|
University of Michigan
|
Weinhofer, Paul A
|
Stevens Institute of Technology
|
Wickham, Luke
|
Jacksonville University
|
Wilhelm, Jonathan R
|
Sacred Heart University
|
Wilson, Clinton F
|
Curry College
|
Wilt, John M
|
Belmont University
|
Worden, Julian M
|
William Paterson University of New Jersey
|
Yuro, Noah G
|
University of Richmond
|
Zaborowski, Zachary J
|
Salve Regina University
|
Zachariah, Chris V
|
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Past CBA vice president, principal, and CBA Hall of Fame inductee Brother Ralph Montedoro, FSC received a standing ovation in recognition of his 50 years of service to CBA.
The evening concluded with a formal congratulations from CBA president Brother Frank Byrne, FSC. Principal Fales led the seniors in a closing prayer.