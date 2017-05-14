Holy Cross Students Hosts Luncheon for Seniors

PHOTO: Grade 8 servers pose with their guests: Left to right Lilliana Joslin of Locust, Haviland Hertz of Atlantic Highlands, Charlotte Cade of Locust and Erin Kenney of Rumson. Guests Marie Petrone and Adelina Fernandes, of the Sea Bright Senior Group, are seated in front.

RUMSON, NJ - Teresa Makin invited members of Holy Cross Parish, as well as clubs and day centers in Middletown, Sea Bright, and Atlantic Highlands. Grade 6 Teacher Maryjane Gallo met with the faculty to ensure each class had a hand in creating a beautiful day for the guests. PTA Faith-in-Action chair Christy Ramos filled the day with fragrant springtime flower centerpieces, inspirational printed Bible quotations, and the love and energy of her parent volunteers.

Now in its third year, the event welcomed 80 guests for lunch generously provided by Wall Township’s Mossuto’s Italian Market, an abundance of desserts baked by school parents, and art and entertainment provided by the children. The senior groups look forward to the event every year and enjoy taking home placemats made by Grade 2, paperweights made by preschool, and commemorative photos in hand-painted frames courtesy of Grades 3 and 4.

Grade 7 students welcomed the guests and escorted them to their seats, and Grade 1 opened the luncheon with a prayer. After the meal, Kindergarten entertained with an adorable song and dance, and Grade 5 impressed the visiting guests by reciting the list of American Presidents before interviewing them one-on-one to get to know them better.

PHOTO: Grade 8 all-volunteer clean-up crew: Front row left to right, Erin Kenney of Rumson, Samantha Rosa of Atlantic Highlands, Caitlin Ramos of Rumson, and Brian Reynolds of Eatontown. Back row, left to right, Mark Williamson of Atlantic Highlands, Taylor Kernahan of Red Bank, Kendall Walsh of Red Bank, Haviland Hertz of Atlantic Highlands, and Annie Mazza of Ocean. Obscured, Chase Giunta of Middletown and Isabella Sciortino of Red Bank.

Pastor Fr. Michael Manning stopped by to chat with the guests and enjoyed the compliments showered on the students. Linda Masi of The Wesleyan Arms said, “It is one thing to have God in your mind. It is another to be His hands and feet, to do His work. I can’t say enough about the students at this school.”

All the groups thanked the school for hosting and the students for putting on their best manners. After acting as waiters and waitresses during the meal, Grade 8 students were also the clean-up crew. Several of them would later be found in the school kitchen voluntarily washing every dish, glass and piece of flatware used that day.

PHOTO: A special surprise for Kindergarten student Dylan Vasto: His great grandmother, Dolores Vasto, was a guest at the luncheon! Both reside in Atlantic Highlands.

Holy Cross School, a 2015 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, is celebrating 75 years of educating the whole child in faith, knowledge and character in a God-centered, family atmosphere. For more information, please visit www.holycrossschoolrumson.org or call 732-842-0348, ext 1128, to schedule a visit. The next open house for prospective families is Friday May 19 from 9am to 10:30am.