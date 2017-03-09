Thirty-seven CBA Students Inducted into National Honor Society

PHOTO: Principal R.Ross Fales confers the ceremonial golden sash to the NHS inductees.

CBA Recognizes Honors Students, NHS Inductees

LINCROFT, N.J. –Thirty-seven Academy men were formally inducted into St. De La Salle Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) held on Tuesday, February 28th, 2017 as part of the thirty-fourth Annual Honors Convocation ceremony.

The evening saw over 500 recipients recognized for achieving first or second honors during the last semester. Likewise, the event saw the formal induction of those Academy men who rose to the academic and extracurricular standards of the NHS.

Induction to CBA’s chapter of NHS requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 92%, demonstrated leadership, over 130 completed service hours for juniors and 140 for seniors, extensive extracurricular involvement, a satisfactory discipline record, and nomination from the Academy’s faculty committee.

The evening began with an invocation by CBA Principal R. Ross Fales and the presentation of the national merit awards by Associate Principal Sean Nunan. NHS Chapter president Tyler Gentile provided the opening address to the several hundred students and families present.

The formal induction was led by Mrs. Kathleen Whall, Latin teacher and NHS chapter advisor; Principal Fales conferred the ceremonial golden sash to each individual inductee. Each inductee will again sport the golden sash at their graduation ceremony.

CBA's National Honor Society officers for the 2016-17 academic year include:

• Tyler Gentile, President

• Emanuel Lazzaro, Vice President

• Jack Murphy, Secretary

• Christian Hettwer, Treasurer

• Matthew Kelly, Parlimentarian

• Mrs. Kathleen Whall, NHS Advisor

The newly-inducted NHS upperclassmen include:

From the Class of 2017:

Kevin Boyle Colin Clark Thomas Farina Jeremy Harris Nicholas Karris Patrick Kollman Cooper Lang

From the Class of 2018:

William Acken Kent Anzano John-Gabriel Bermudez Christian Bordak-Roseman Joseph Broehl Lucas Capone James Clabby Jack Coleman Hunter Connellan Declan Cooper Michael DeMasi Dominic Esposito Thomas Greenwald Jr Michael Guarino Alex Halpin Peter Hegel Michael Hennicke Christopher Junquet Quinn Kiernan Andrew Mullaghy Matthew Notaro Thomas O'Boyle Michael Paduano John Paragioudakis Colin Quinn Francis Radics John Sheridan Daniel Smith Matthew Tajanlangit Andrew Thomson Nicholas Weichel

Congratulations to our Academy men on these tremendous academic and personal achievements.

About CBA’s National Honor Society chapter:

Chartered at the Academy in 1965, The Saint de La Salle Chapter of the National Honor Society exists to promote scholarship, service, leadership and character among high school students. Membership is open to juniors and seniors who exhibit these qualities to an exceptional degree. A standing committee of the faculty sets the standards and governs issues of discipline of members. Learn more here.

About Christian Brothers Academy:

Christian Brothers Academy (CBA) is a private, Catholic, academic preparatory school for boys located in Lincroft, New Jersey. Founded in 1959 and taught in the Lasallian tradition, CBA is dedicated to helping students become intellectually mature and morally responsible leaders for society. Through the combined efforts of the Office of Advancement and friends of the Academy, CBA awards over $1.3 million in scholarships and financial aid to current students. Experience the Academy at www.CBALincroftNJ.org.