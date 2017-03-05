Red Bank Regional Sophomore Finalist at Regional Poetry Out Loud Competition at Count Basie

PHOTO - RBR sophomore Shea Grant recently was one of two finalists at the regional Poetry Out loud competition which took place at the Count Basie in February. Pictured from left to right are: Yvonne Lamb Scudiery, Vice President of the Education, Count Basie Theatre, Shea Grant, Little Silver, Danyal Malik, Holmdel, (the other student finalist), Kay Potucek, State Coordinator, Poetry Out Loud Program.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Red Bank Regional High School (RBR) Sophomore Shea Grant of Little Silver was one of two finalists in the regional Poetry Out Loud competition held on February 7 at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank. Danyal Malik of Holmdel was the other finalist among 19 high school student participants from Monmouth, Ocean, and Middlesex counties.

Shea, a drama major in RBR’s Visual & Performing Arts Academy, performed three poems for the competition “Personal” by Tony Hoagland, “Larkinesque” by Michael Ryan and “Friendship after Love” by Ella Wheeler Wilcox.

She stated about her experience, “It (the competition) was a nice experience as poetry is really a unique form of art.”

Andrew Forrest, RBR English teacher who coordinates the RBR Poetry Out Loud Program, commented, "Shea is an extremely talented student who was able to work through each poem in a very nuanced way. Her performances were exceptional.”

The state competition takes place at the College of New Jersey on March 9. Unfortunately, Shea has a previous commitment to perform at the Two River Theatre in the Merry Wives of Windsor that day, and cannot compete. Megan Brown, from OCVTS-Performing Arts Academy, will be performing in her stead.

NJ Poetry Out Loud is part of the Poetry Out Loud National Recitation Contest presented by The Poetry Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts. Over the past 11 years, it has reached more than 3 million students and 45,000 teachers from 10,000 schools nationwide.