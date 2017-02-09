CBA, RBC to Play Inaugural Founders Cup Basketball Game on Saturday

Christian Brothers Academy will host Red Bank Catholic in the inaugural Founders Cup basketball game on Saturday, February 11th at 3:00 p.m. This is the first time the two teams are meeting in the regular season since 1982. The game also serves as the main event in CBA's Homecoming Day.

At halftime, CBA will honor 18 alumni in their 1,000 Point Scorers Club, 10 of whom will be represented on Saturday. The 1,000 Point Scorers list can be found here.

For nearly 60 years, Christian Brothers Academy (CBA) and Red Bank Catholic High School (RBC) have stood at the forefront of Catholic secondary education in the greater Jersey Shore area. In fact, as CBA was preparing to open its doors in the fall of 1959, it was RBC director Monsignor Monahan who graciously allowed CBA students to use the RBC facilities for the Academy’s first placement test. As you can read below in a letter from Brother Bernard McKenna, CBA’s first principal, the two schools have shared a unique bond for decades, one that goes far beyond the close proximity in driving distance.

With the advent of a new basketball series between the Colts and the Caseys, we unveil The Founders Cup, which pays tribute to the Catholic history of both schools. CBA and RBC are deeply rooted in tradition that dates back centuries. St. John Baptist De La Salle founded the Brothers of the Christian Schools in the 1600s, while the Venerable Mother Catherine McAuley formed the Sisters of Mercy in the 1800s. Both schools incorporate their patron’s teachings in the classroom to this day.

The Founders Cup logo takes primary colors from both schools, the navy blue of CBA and the gold of RBC. The combination of the two colors delivers a simple, yet important message: while CBA and RBC will remain rivals on the basketball court, the two schools are continued partners in advancing the mission of Catholic education.