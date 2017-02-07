Henry Hudson Tri-District Schools Awarded Sustainability Grants

HIGHLANDS, NJ - Sustainable Jersey for Schools and the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) announced that Atlantic Highlands Elementary School and Highlands Elementary School have been awarded Sustainable Jersey for Schools capacity-building grants. The $2,000 grant per school is intended to assist the school green teams as they lead and coordinate sustainability activities.

“We are so pleased that our Tri-District elementary schools, Atlantic Highlands Elementary and Highlands Elementary have been chosen to receive Sustainable Jersey NJEA small grants to fund a water bottle filling station for the school cafeteria at AHES and an irrigation system for the Osprey Garden at HES. These sustainable projects will provide relevant learning opportunities in science, especially in the areas of environmental and life sciences which align with our Tri-District STEAM initiatives. It is our hope that these and many other projects in the schools will not only teach our students the importance of sustainable practices but will foster a life-long commitment to recycling, reusing and renewing resources which will greatly benefit our schools and our communities for years to come.” – Dr. Susan Compton, Tri-District Superintendent

With this contribution NJEA has provided $500,000 to support a sustainable future for children across the state through the Sustainable Jersey for Schools program. "NJEA is proud to continue to work with Sustainable Jersey on this important program that directs resources into our schools," said NJEA Secretary-Treasurer Sean Spiller. "It is our job to help create a new generation of engaged citizens and leaders. By emphasizing the value of sustainability, we also help ensure that we leave a better world for our students." In addition to the grant funding, NJEA supports Sustainable Jersey for Schools as a program underwriter.

"Sustainable Jersey grantees help advance our continued goal to create a more sustainable New Jersey and world," said Donna Drewes, co-director of Sustainable Jersey. "We look forward to the innovative projects and work that these schools and school districts will accomplish and we will share the tools, models and activities with other schools across the state.”

Proposals were judged by an independent Blue Ribbon Selection Committee. The Sustainable Jersey for Schools grants are intended to help school districts and schools make progress toward a sustainable future in general, and specifically toward Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification.

