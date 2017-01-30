NJEA Mobile Vision Team Visits Highlands Elementary School

PHOTO: Colleen Hanson RN, CSN, Robert Velez, Dr. Melissa Ochlan, Optometrist and Dr. Susan Compton, Superintendent of Highlands, Atlantic Highlands and Henry Hudson Regional High School. ​

HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Highlands Education Association invited Optical Academy to visit Highlands Elementary School. The mobile vision company travels to schools in NJ & NY helping students obtain high quality, low cost eye exams and eyeglasses. Eye exams cost $30 and eyeglasses start at $29.

Dr. Melissa Ochlan and her team, Gwen Toro and Robert Velez visited Highlands Elementary School on January 13, 2017. Dr. Ochlan examined 21 students from Highlands Elementary and 5 staff members from Henry Hudson Regional High School. Since the clinic was offered to all residents of Highlands, 4 residents also received eye exams and eyeglasses.

The students, staff and parents from Highlands Elementary School are very grateful to this dedicated company. They have helped many students, staff and residents obtain new eyeglasses in a very convenient way and at a reasonable fee. We look forward to a continuing relationship with this wonderful group of eye care professionals.