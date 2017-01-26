The Addams Family at Keansburg High School

KEANSBURG, NJ - The Keansburg Board of Education, parents, and students are proud to present a production of The Addams Family. Please join us for a hilarious show starring Gomez, Morticia, and the rest of the creepy clan from the hit television show and comic strips, as they navigate new challenges and discover what it truly means to be a family. Please support the arts by attending our rousing production.

Advance tickets may be purchased by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Tickets are $8 for general admission and $5 for students and Senior admission. For more information, please call 732-787-2007 (Keansburg High School) or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (contact Mrs. Sarlo and Miss Florek.)

Showtimes for Friday February 24th at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday February 25th at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Keansburg High School, 140 Port Monmouth Road, Keansburg New Jersey.

Advertising opportunities are available. This shows produced with permission with from Theatrical Rights Worldwide.